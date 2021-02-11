Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2021 16:56 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 16:15 IST
Startup PURE EV to launch its first e-motorcycle on August 15
IIT Hyderabad-incubated startup PURE EV on Thursday said it will launch its first indigenous electric motorcycle 'ETRYST 350' on August 15 this year.

Designed and developed at the company's technical and manufacturing centre in Hyderabad, ETRYST 350 is powered by a 3.5 KWH patented battery with a top speed of 85 kmph and provides a range of 120 km on a single charge.

The company will deploy 50 demo vehicles by the end of March 2021 across India to make them available for test drives at specific outlets, PURE EV said in a statement.

Sharing the launch programme, the company said the ETRYST 350 is scheduled to hit the roads on August 15 at ''a price that would be economical in comparison with conventional motorcycles in Indian markets with similar pickup and power''.

The electric bike will be first launched in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune after which it will expand to more outlets by the end of 2021. The company has over 100 touch points across India and plans to expand further in the future.

PURE EV Founder and Associate Professor, Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, IIT Hyderabad Nishanth Dongari said,''The launch of this high-performance motorcycle would be a demonstration of PURE EV's significant learnings in the powertrain design and development at our R&D centre.'' The core R&D activities of the company are aligned keeping in mind the expectations of the average Indian customer, Dongari added.

The company is targeting the majority of the youth segment and those yearning for a high-performance electric motorcycle at an affordable price.

PURE EV said it will be offering a five-year warranty for the in-house designed battery of ETRYST 350.

Stating that it has started exporting the product to Nepal, PURE EV said it is also exploring export opportunities in other South Asian and South East Asian countries in the near future. In the longer term the company plans to expand the product's market in South America and Africa.

