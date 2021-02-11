Left Menu

Equity indices close higher after volatile session, Reliance up 4.4 pc

Equity benchmark indices ended higher in volatile trading on Thursday with metal stocks gaining ground and PSU banks taking a beating.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 11-02-2021 16:17 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 16:17 IST
Equity indices close higher after volatile session, Reliance up 4.4 pc
Reliance closed 4.4 pc higher on Thursday at Rs 2,061.80 per share. Image Credit: ANI

Equity benchmark indices ended higher in volatile trading on Thursday with metal stocks gaining ground and PSU banks taking a beating. The BSE S&P Sensex closed 222 points or 0.43 per cent higher at 51,532 while the Nifty 50 edged higher by 67 points or 0.44 per cent to 15,173.

Sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were mixed Nifty metal up by 1 per cent, FMCG by 0.8 per cent and IT by 0.6 per cent. But Nifty PSU bank dropped by 1.2 per cent and auto by 0.4 per cent. Among stocks, index heavyweight Reliance Industries moved up by 4.4 per cent to wind up the day at Rs 2,061.80 per share and metal major Hindalco gained by 5.5 per cent to Rs 294.80.

Sun Pharma ticked up by 2.6 per cent, Adani Ports by 2.3 per cent, GAIL by 2.1 per cent, Power Grid by 1.8 per cent and Britannia by 1.3 per cent. However, Eicher Motors dropped by 2.5 per cent and Tata Motors by 1.2 per cent. Titan, ONGC, Coal India, JSW Steel and HDFC Life were in the negative territory.

Meanwhile, Asian shares rested at record highs as investors digested recent meaty gains. Adding to the torpor was a lack of liquidity as markets in China, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan were all on holiday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Release possible in March, Rumbling can be restarted

BRIEF-Tiktok Sale To Oracle, Walmart Is Shelved As Biden Reviews Security - WSJ

U.S. users most popular targets for email attackers: Google study

Google announces general availability of security groups for Workspace customers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Blue Star aims to double sales from commercial refrigeration segment in next 3 years

Cooling products maker Blue Star expects to double its sales from the commercial refrigeration segment in the next three years as the company is witnessing an uptick in demand for its products in the segment after the pandemic.According to ...

Buttler, Bairstow back for T20Is against India as England name 16-member squad

Senior wicketkeeper-batsmen Jos Buttler and Jonny Bairstow were on Thursday named in a 16-member England squad for the five T20 International matches against India, scheduled in Ahmedabad between March 12 to 20.Buttler has gone back home af...

Britain considering sanctions on Myanmar after coup- Raab

Britain is urgently looking at further measures it can apply to Myanmar under its own sanctions regime, said its foreign secretary Dominic Raab on Thursday.The international community will not accept the coup in Myanmar and we will hold tho...

Tennis-Svitolina sees off Coco challenge to reach third round

Ukrainian fifth seed Elina Svitolina made good use of limited opportunities against American teenager Coco Gauff to reach the Australian Open third round with a 6-4 6-3 victory on Thursday.The 16-year-old Gauff, the youngest player in the m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021