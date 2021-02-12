Left Menu

UK economy suffers record 9.9% slump in 2020

Britain's gross domestic product (GDP) grew 1.0% between October and December, the Office for National Statistics said, at the top end of the range of forecasts by economists in a Reuters poll. This makes it unlikely that Britain will see two straight quarters of contraction - the standard definition of recession in Europe - even though the economy is set to shrink sharply in early 2021 due to the effects of a third COVID lockdown.

Reuters | Updated: 12-02-2021 13:22 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 13:14 IST
UK economy suffers record 9.9% slump in 2020
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Britain's coronavirus-ravaged economy shrank 9.9% in 2020, the biggest annual fall in output since modern records began, but it avoided heading back towards recession at the end of last year, official figures showed on Friday. Britain's gross domestic product (GDP) grew 1.0% between October and December, the Office for National Statistics said, at the top end of the range of forecasts by economists in a Reuters poll.

This makes it unlikely that Britain will see two straight quarters of contraction - the standard definition of recession in Europe - even though the economy is set to shrink sharply in early 2021 due to the effects of a third COVID lockdown. Britain's economy grew 1.2% in December alone, after a 2.3% fall in output in November when there was a partial lockdown, leaving output 6.3% lower than in February before the start of the pandemic.

However the Bank of England forecasts the economy will shrink by 4% in the first three months of 2021 due to a new lockdown and Brexit disruption, and take until early 2022 before it regains its pre-COVID size, assuming vaccination continues to smoothly. Many economists think the rebound will be slower.

"Today's figures show that the economy has experienced a serious shock as a result of the pandemic, which has been felt by countries around the world," finance minister Rishi Sunak said. Last year's fall in output was the biggest since modern official records began after World War Two, and longer-running historical data hosted by the Bank of England suggest it was the biggest drop since 1709.

The fall is also steeper than almost any other big economy, though Spain - also hard-hit by the virus - suffered an 11% decline. Britain has reported Europe's highest death toll from COVID-19 and is among the world's highest in terms of deaths per head.

Some of the damage also reflects how Britain's economy relied more on face-to-face consumer services than other countries, as well as disruption to schooling and routine healthcare which few other countries factored in to GDP. However, Britain has vaccinated many more people than other European countries so far, raising the prospect of a bounce-back for its economy later this year. (Writing by David Milliken Editing by Willian Schomberg and Guy Faulconbridge)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot to have more sense of humor including several monsters

Fredy Hirsch: Doodle on athlete popular for helping Jewish children at concentration camp

The Last Kingdom Season 5 will draw inspirations from Warriors of the Storm, The Flame Bearer

Betting on Biden? Reddit fuels fresh surge in cannabis stocks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

President is seized of Balwant S Rajoana’s plea for commutation of death penalty, Centre to SC

The Centre Friday told the Supreme Court that President Ram Nath Kovind is seized of the matter pertaining to Balwant S Rajoanas plea seeking commutation of the death penalty awarded to him in former Punjab chief minister Beant Singhs assas...

Cricket-England 12-member squad for second test v India

England announced the following 12-member squad on Friday for the second test against India beginning in Chennai on Saturday.Squad Joe Root captain, Dom Sibley, Rory Burns, Dan Lawrence, Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Ben Foakes wicketkeeper, Moee...

Cattle and coal scam: ED conducts searches at TMC leader Vinay Mishra's Kolkata residence

The Enforcement Directorate is conducting search operations at the residence of Trinamool Congress TMC leader Vinay Mishra in Kolkata in connection with cattle and coal scam, sources informed on Friday.Earlier on January 27, an arrest warra...

Tornado hits Turkish town, injuring 16 people

A small tornado struck a town on Turkeys Aegean coast, leaving a path of destruction and injuring 16 people, officials and reports said Friday.The tornado touched down late on Thursday in the resort town of Cesme, some 90 kilometres west of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021