Highest ever spending under MNREGA during FY21: FM

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-02-2021 16:00 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 16:00 IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharman on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government has removed all ills from the rural-employment guarantee scheme MNREGA and spent highest ever about Rs 90,500 crore so far this fiscal.

Replying to the Budget debate in the Rajya Sabha, the minister attacked the opposition Congress failing to utilise the entire amount allocated in the Budgets when they were in power.

She said during the COVID pandemic year, the government has spent Rs 90,469 crore under the MNREGA rural employment scheme, which highest ever.

Sitharaman said for 2020-21, the budget estimate was Rs 61,500 crore for the scheme, which has been increased to Rs 1,11,500 in the revised estimates.

''Your track record is bad. Never your budget estimate was met,'' the finance minister said as she reeled out data from 2009-10 and subsequent years under the Congress-led UPA regime.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Latest News

Lawyer who defended Trump accustomed to political disaster

Bruce L Castor Jr answered his cellphone, but he had no time to talk.Im 12 minutes from prime time, he said, before heading to the well of the US Senate to defend his client, Donald Trump, as one of two defence lawyers in the ex-presidents ...

Two opponents of Belarus leader face more jail time as he floats reform

Belarusian authorities have brought new charges against two prominent opponents of President Alexander Lukashenko who were jailed during mass protests, accusing them of extremism and trying to seize power, their lawyer said on Friday.The ch...

Adityanath should return to his temple: Rajbhar targets UP govt over crime

Taking a dig at the Uttar Pradesh government over the law and order situation, SBSP president Om Prakash Rajbhar said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath should resign and return to his temple.Addressing a party programme in Pipra Kala village u...

India's active COVID cases tally falls to 1.36 lakh, only 1 state reports over 1,000 cases: Govt

Indias tally of active COVID-19 cases has fallen to 1.35 lakh comprising only 1.25 per cent of the total infections, while the distribution of new cases in a span of 24 hours shows only one state reporting over 1,000 cases, the Union Health...
