Left Menu

Germany defends border controls as business demands lockdown exit plan

Germany said on Monday its decision to impose border controls with the Czech Republic and Austria is a temporary measure of last resort and it defended a lockdown extension against business demands for a roadmap to reopening.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 15-02-2021 18:51 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 18:51 IST
Germany defends border controls as business demands lockdown exit plan

Germany said on Monday its decision to impose border controls with the Czech Republic and Austria is a temporary measure of last resort and it defended a lockdown extension against business demands for a roadmap to reopening. The new restrictions along the normally open borders were prompted by alarm over outbreaks in the Czech Republic and Austria's Tyrol region of strains of the coronavirus that spread faster and cause more illness.

Germany installed frontier checks on Sunday, drawing protest from Austria and concerns about supply-chain disruptions that could damage the country's export-oriented manufacturing sector. "We have a situation in which we had to take all the necessary steps to prevent the virus variants...spreading as quickly in Germany as they are doing unfortunately in neighbouring countries," Steffen Seibert, Chancellor Angela Merkel's chief spokesman, told a news conference.

"A return to normal is in the interest of everyone involved," he said. National borders within the European Union's Schengen zone are normally open to ease trade and travel within its single market. Austria has said the border controls are "disproportionate" and "unacceptable" and invited the German ambassador to the foreign ministry in Vienna to discuss the situation.

German police at the Czech and Austrian frontiers have been allowing in only truck drivers, German citizens and cross-border commuters in possession of negative COVID-19 test certificates. Czech broadcasters aired footage of long lines of trucks stretching several kilometres (miles) on three major highways to Germany, with drivers waiting two to two-and-a-half hours.

Many German manufacturers, especially carmakers, rely on parts produced in eastern Europe and there have been fears that strict controls could crimp production. BMW, Volkswagen and Audi said on Monday that the new border regiment has not affected car output so far.

Germany has extended until March 7 a lockdown introduced in December that shut all shops and non-essential businesses. The measures have contributed to a drop in daily infections and eased pressure on intensive care units in hospitals. But outbreaks in neighbouring countries, including France, of more contagious virus variants from Brazil and South Africa threaten to undo those gains.

Yet, as coronavirus vaccine roll-outs gather pace across Europe, business pressure to reopen economies is growing. Germany's retail association HDE, which will on Tuesday hold emergency talks with the economy ministry, urged the government to lay out a clear plan that allow retailers to open.

Merkel said on Friday that once a 7-day coronavirus incidence of under 35 per 100,000 people is reached, further relaxations would be possible, allowing a gradual return to broadly normal conditions. "Politicians must deliver what they have promised long ago: a plan based on fair and transparent criteria for an exit from lockdown," said HDE chief Stefan Genth.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Lupin, Aurobindo units recall products in US market

Israel plans to reopen restaurants in March, restart tourism with Cyprus

Australia says Google, Facebook close to media pay deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Play-off spot in sight, Hyderabad FC hope to return to winning ways after series of draws

A play-off spot in sight, Hyderabad FC can ill-afford any slip-up when they take on a struggling Kerala Blasters in an Indian Super League match at the Tilak Maidan Stadium here on Tuesday.For most part of the ISL season, Hyderabad had main...

Two sluice gates closed at Vaal Dam to make way for water inflows

The Department of Water and Sanitation DWS has closed two of the five sluice gates, which were opened at the Vaal Dam to make way for the water inflows expected from rainfalls over the Orange River System ORS.The release of water from the V...

Google fined $1 million for misleading French hotel rankings

Google has agreed to pay a fine of 1.1 million euros USD 1.3 million after French authorities concluded the search engine displayed misleading rankings for French hotels.Previously, Google used the official source Atout France as well as in...

PM's thoughts contrary to ideas of people he refers to in speeches: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday targeted PM Narendra Modi, saying the ideas of people he refers to in his speeches are contrary to his own thoughts. Replying to a debate in the state assembly on the motion of thanks to the g...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021