Left Menu

Sterling hits 10-month high vs euro, takes a breather vs dollar

Sterling hit a 10-month high against the euro on Wednesday as investors bet Britain's COVID-19 vaccinations would help its coronavirus-battered economy reopen quickly and recover from its biggest hit in 300 years. The pound rose 0.2% against the euro to as high as 86.84 pence, its highest since April 2020.

Reuters | Updated: 17-02-2021 14:39 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 14:39 IST
Sterling hits 10-month high vs euro, takes a breather vs dollar

Sterling hit a 10-month high against the euro on Wednesday as investors bet Britain's COVID-19 vaccinations would help its coronavirus-battered economy reopen quickly and recover from its biggest hit in 300 years.

The pound rose 0.2% against the euro to as high as 86.84 pence, its highest since April 2020. A day earlier, it had climbed to its best against the common currency since May last year. Britain has vaccinated 15.6 million people with a first dose against COVID-19 so far, with bets that its tattered economy could reopen quickly bolstering the pound.

Expectations of large fiscal stimulus in the United States have also sent the pound to its highest in two-and-a-half years against the dollar. Still, the pound fell 0.1% against the dollar to $1.3890. It has given up around 0.5% from the $1.3955 climbed against the greenback on Tuesday, its highest since April 2018.

"The UK's successful vaccine rollout puts the economy in a relatively good spot," analysts at BMO Capital Markets said in a note.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

Australia's political opposition to support Facebook, Google legislation -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Schaeffler India Q4 PAT up 67 pc at Rs 142 crore on inventory efficiency dividends

Industrial and automotive supplier Schaeffler India has posted 67 per cent jump in its consolidated profit after tax for the December quarter at Rs 142 crore. While the higher revenues did help profit through better absorption of fixed cost...

DSLSA opposes plea seeking deferment in surrendering prisoners above 65 years age

The Delhi State Legal Service Authority DSLSA on Wednesday opposed the petition seeking directions to Delhi Government and DG Prison to defer the surrendering of the Prisoners above 65 years and Prisoners suffering from comorbid medical con...

Global shares slip on profit-taking, hopes grow for recovery

Global shares were mostly lower Wednesday as investors sold to lock in profits from the recent rally driven by hopes economies will gradually return to a pre-pandemic normal. Frances CAC 40 slipped 0.3 in early trading to 5,768.12, while Ge...

Japan's Olympics minister, a woman, is preferred candidate to head Tokyo 2020 - NHK

Japans Olympics Minister Seiko Hashimoto, a woman who is named after the Olympic flame and competed in seven Games, is the preferred candidate to take over the Tokyo 2020 organising committee after her predecessor quit over sexist comments,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021