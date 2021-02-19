Left Menu

G7 says to counter 'non-market' policies from China to ensure free trade

Group of Seven leaders on Friday said they would seek a collective approach to China to counter "non-market oriented" policies and practices and to ensure a fair multilateral global trade. "With the aim of supporting a fair and mutually beneficial global economic system for all people, we will engage with others, especially G20 countries including large economies such as China," the G7 said after a virtual leaders' meeting.

Reuters | Updated: 19-02-2021 21:33 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 21:33 IST
G7 says to counter 'non-market' policies from China to ensure free trade

Group of Seven leaders on Friday said they would seek a collective approach to China to counter "non-market oriented" policies and practices and to ensure a fair multilateral global trade.

"With the aim of supporting a fair and mutually beneficial global economic system for all people, we will engage with others, especially G20 countries including large economies such as China," the G7 said after a virtual leaders' meeting. "As leaders, we will consult with each other on collective approaches to address non-market oriented policies and practices, and we will cooperate with others to address important global issues that impact all countries."

The G7 said it would deepen cooperation on the health response to COVID-19 and explore a global health treaty. "We will: champion open economies and societies; promote global economic resilience; harness the digital economy with data free flow with trust," said the group whose combined economic clout is $40 trillion - a little less than half of the global economy.

The G7 said it would "cooperate on a modernised, freer and fairer rules-based multilateral trading system that reflects our values and delivers balanced growth with a reformed World Trade Organisation at its centre; and, strive to reach a consensus-based solution on international taxation by mid-2021 within the framework of the OECD."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. Senate panel to hold Feb 23 hearing on 'SolarWinds' hack

IDFC First Bank gets board nod for Rs 3,000 cr fund mop-up

Cloud Domains simplifies custom domain experience in Google Cloud

Audre Lorde: Google honors American poet, civil rights activist, feminist on 87th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Fatal accidents in Delhi decreased by 19 pc in 2020 in comparison to 2019

The Delhi Police on Friday said fatal accidents in the national capital decreased by 19 per cent in 2020 in comparison to 2019 and cited its strategy, including dynamic deployment and road safety awareness campaigns, as the reason behind it...

U.S. should consult Taliban on any Afghan pullout delay -Pakistani envoy to U.S.

The United States should consult the Taliban on any extension of a May 1 deadline for a full U.S. troop pullout from Afghanistan and should not decide unilaterally, the Pakistani ambassador to the United States said on Friday. Ambassador As...

EU agreed to pay 870 mln euros for supply of AstraZeneca vaccines by June, contract shows

The European Union agreed to pay about 870 million euros 1.06 billion for its supply of 300 million doses of AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine and to receive them by June, the contract published on Friday by Italys RAI television shows. The pub...

Allahabad HC stays arrest of 'Mirzapur' web series directors, writers

The Allahabad High Court has stayed the arrest of Mirzapur web series directors and writers in connection with an FIR lodged against them, alleging improper and indecent portrayal of the town of Mirzapur.Karan Anshuman and Gurmeet Singh are...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021