China's CanSino says first vaccines packaged in Mexico will be ready in March

The first batch of 2 million vaccines from China's CanSino Biologics Inc, produced in Mexico, will be ready in the second half of March, the company said on Sunday.

Mexico in early February received its first shipment of the active ingredient for the shot, which is being packaged in Queretaro state by Mexican firm Drugmex, CanSino said in a statement. The company added that it expects to produce 6.9 million doses between March and June, and then make 1.2 million shots available per week to fulfill its agreement for 35 million doses this year.

Mexico has so far received Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Sputnik V and Sinovac vaccines. It has given a first shot to just over 1.8 million people, or 1.4% of the population.

