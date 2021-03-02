Left Menu

Nanosafe all set to launch copper-based technology that kills bacteria, viruses and fungi

With the COVID-19 pandemic still largely looming, and a whopping 11,000 new cases reported daily in India, the demand for microbe killing objects and materials are surging.

AqCure copper-based technology products effective against SARS-CoV-2. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], March 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): With the COVID-19 pandemic still largely looming, and a whopping 11,000 new cases reported daily in India, the demand for microbe killing objects and materials are surging. A Delhi based technology start-up called Nanosafe Solutions has come up with a copper-based technology that can kill all types of microbes including SARS-CoV-2. The technology called AqCure (Cu being an abbreviation of element copper) is based on nanotechnology and active copper.

According to different types of materials, Nanosafe Solutions offer active copper products to various polymer and textiles manufacturers as well as cosmetic, paints and packaging firms. Actipart Cu and Actisol Cu are their flagship products in powder form and liquid form respectively which can be used while formulating paint and cosmetics. Other than these, Nanosafe Solutions also have AqCure range of masterbatches suitable for every type of plastic items and Q-Pad Tex suitable for converting fabrics to antimicrobial. Overall, their comprehensive copper-based products can be used in every type of everyday materials. Dr Anasuya Roy, CEO, Nanosafe Solutions said, "Till now, 80% of antimicrobial products are imported by India from developed countries. As ardent promoters of indigenous technology, we would like to bring a change to that scenario. Also, we would like to discourage the use of silver-based antimicrobial compounds imported from such countries, as silver is a very toxic element. On the other hand, copper is an essential micronutrient having no toxicity issues."

India is home to many bright young researchers and has developed many cutting-edge technologies in institute and research laboratories. But there is no systematic approach to bring those technologies to the commercial marketplace where industries can adopt them. Nanosafe Solutions aims to bridge the gap with a vision aligned with "Atma Nirbhar Bharat". NSafe mask, a 50 times reusable antiviral mask and Rubsafe sanitiser, a zero alcohol 24-hour protection sanitiser were products launched by Nanosafe in lockdown times. With such innovative technology-based products in its portfolio, Nanosafe Solutions is also looking for raising the next round of investment so that AqCure technology will reach millions faster.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

