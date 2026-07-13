Bharat Tex 2026 Set to Showcase India's Textile Strength to the World

India is preparing to welcome thousands of industry leaders, buyers and policymakers as Bharat Tex 2026 opens at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi from 14 to 17 July. The four-day event is expected to be the country's biggest textile and apparel gathering, bringing together every segment of the textile value chain under one roof.

Organised by the Bharat Tex Trade Federation, a consortium of Textile Export Promotion Councils and industry bodies with support from the Ministry of Textiles, the event reflects India's growing influence in global textiles, fashion, sustainability, technology and international trade. Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 5F vision — Farm to Fibre to Factory to Fashion to Foreign — Bharat Tex has developed into a major platform for business partnerships, investment, sourcing and policy discussions.

Union Minister of Textiles Giriraj Singh will inaugurate the event, joined by Minister of State for Textiles Pabitra Margherita, Textile Secretary Neelam Shami Rao, senior government officials, state representatives and international delegates.

Business, investment and innovation take centre stage

The third edition is expected to attract more than 7,000 buyers, 1.3 lakh trade visitors and over 1,600 exhibitors, displaying more than 20,000 textile products across 1.6 million square feet of exhibition space. The showcase will span fibres, yarns, fabrics, apparel, fashion, home textiles, technical textiles and supporting industries, while highlighting India's renowned manufacturing clusters such as Tirupur, Ichalkaranji and Ahmedabad.

Organisers expect the event to facilitate over 4,000 business-to-business meetings, more than 100 business-to-government interactions, and the signing of over 30 Memorandums of Understanding covering investment, technology, sustainability, trade and market access.

Eight partner states — Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu — will lead government participation, while nine additional states and Union Territories will showcase their textile industries. Dedicated investor sessions will present manufacturing opportunities, industrial infrastructure and policy support, including discussions around the PM MITRA mega textile parks.

The programme also features more than 100 knowledge sessions, including panel discussions, roundtables and masterclasses covering sustainability, Industry 5.0, technical textiles, innovation, exports, fashion and global sourcing, with a strong focus on helping MSMEs strengthen their competitiveness in international markets.

International partnerships strengthen India's global textile ambitions

Bharat Tex 2026 is expected to welcome delegates from more than 20 countries, with exhibitors representing 14 nations including the United States, United Kingdom, Japan, Portugal, Spain, South Korea, South Africa, Nepal and New Zealand. International organisations such as the United Nations and the European Union will also participate.

Ministerial delegations from New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Jordan, Cambodia and Brunei have expressed interest in attending, while business delegations from major textile markets are expected to explore sourcing, investment and strategic partnerships. Special bilateral discussions will focus on initiatives including the India-US cotton partnership, the India-New Zealand wool ecosystem, the India-UK Free Trade Agreement, Japan's textile collaboration and opportunities in the Russian market.

Digital tools, including a dedicated mobile app and AI-assisted business matchmaking platform, will support exhibitors and buyers through meeting scheduling, lead generation and event navigation. The event will also host the CITI Textile Sustainability Awards 2026, recognising excellence in sustainable manufacturing, circular economy practices, responsible business and industry collaboration.

As Bharat Tex 2026 begins, it is set to reinforce India's position as a trusted global textile partner while creating new opportunities for trade, investment and innovation across the sector.