Left Menu

European shares end lower as miners and tech are pressured by firmer yields

European stocks closed lower on Thursday as a renewed rise in U.S. bond yields and expectations of a jump in inflation hit risk appetite, with heavyweight miners and technology stocks leading losses. The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.4%, with miners dropping the most among the European sectors.

Reuters | Updated: 04-03-2021 22:36 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 22:35 IST
European shares end lower as miners and tech are pressured by firmer yields
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

European stocks closed lower on Thursday as a renewed rise in U.S. bond yields and expectations of a jump in inflation hit risk appetite, with heavyweight miners and technology stocks leading losses.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.4%, with miners dropping the most among the European sectors. UK-listed heavyweights Rio Tinto and BHP Group shed 7.7% and 5.8%, respectively, as they traded ex-dividend. Technology stocks, the driver of the market's rebound from pandemic-driven lows, fell 3.3% as a global semiconductor shortage weighed on the sector, while a rise in bond yields also spurred more scrutiny of high stock valuations.

Dutch firm ASML Holding NV dropped 6.1% despite news that it had extended a deal to sell chip manufacturing equipment to China's largest chipmaker SMIC. "While one can understand why investors are concerned about valuations in the U.S., particularly around the tech sector ... the same can't be said in Europe, where valuations are much lower," Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets wrote in a note.

Unlike U.S. stocks, the STOXX 600 has yet to reach pre-pandemic highs, as a fresh round of lockdowns and sluggish economic growth cut short an early bounceback from lows hit last March. Market participants were also waiting for comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell regarding the recent jump in borrowing costs.

European Central Bank policymaker Klaas Knot said the recent rise in euro zone borrowing costs may reflect improved growth and inflation prospects. "A steepening curve is to some extent a sign that monetary policy is bearing fruit," analysts at Rabobank wrote in a note. "However, (the ECB) are also wary that too rapid an increase could stop the fragile recovery in its track."

Euro zone bond yields are significantly lower than those in the United States, with many investors welcoming the recent rise in yields as signs of economic reflation. Sefensive sectors such as utilities, food & beverage and real estate all advanced.

Among individual movers, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield - Europe's biggest retail property owner - topped the STOXX 600 after French tycoon Xavier Niel raised his stake in the firm. German broadcaster Prosiebensat.1 Media fell 7.3% after forecasting that revenue and profits would grow in single digits this year, after a strong showing in the fourth quarter.

German airline Lufthansa slipped 3% as it posted record losses for 2020 and trimmed its 2021 capacity plans as COVID-19 disruption drags on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Algeria records six new cases of British coronavirus variant

Algeria has reported six new cases of the coronavirus variant first identified in Britain, bringing the total number to eight, government research centre Pasteur Institute said on Thursday.Four of the new cases were in contact with the two ...

Spain bans Madrid Women's Day marches, limits Easter travel

The Spanish government on Thursday banned marches to celebrate International Womens Day on March 8 in Madrid and proposed travel restrictions to prevent the Easter holidays sparking a resurgence of COVID-19 infections. Last years marches, w...

UPDATE 4-Swedish police still seek motive for knife attack

Swedish police were still in the dark on Thursday over the motive for a knife attack in the southern town of Vetlanda which left seven people wounded and forced police to shoot a suspect. A lone attacker went on a 15-minute rampage in the t...

Motor racing-Pandemic prevents Haas firing up new F1 car until Bahrain test

Haas will have to wait until Formula One starts pre-season testing on March 12 to fire up their new car for the first time due to COVID-19 restrictions, team boss Guenther Steiner said on Thursday. The U.S.owned-team have their European bas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021