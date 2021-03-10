PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 10

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- UK slams EU over 'completely false' claim of ban on vaccine exports https://on.ft.com/30t7jGa - EU governments back legal action against UK in Brexit row https://on.ft.com/3qupENz

Advertisement

- Curaleaf bets on more liberal Europe with $300 mln deal for cannabis producer https://on.ft.com/2N1xQHs - Spain's Jobandtalent raises 180 mln euros to drive ecommerce expansion https://on.ft.com/3bureuw

Overview - Tensions between the European Union and UK flared when London condemed claims from Brussels that UK had imposed an export ban on coronavirus vaccine supplies.

- EU nations, including France, have supported Brussels' plan to take legal action against the UK over its decision to take unilateral steps to ease the impact of Brexit on Northern Irish businesses. - Massachusetts-based Curaleaf Holdings has entered a deal to buy London-based Emmac Life Sciences for about $300 million.

- Spanish online staffing agency for temporary workers, Jobandtalent, has raised 183 million euros in new funding from investors including SoftBank Group Corp's Vision Fund. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)