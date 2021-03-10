PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 10
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines
- UK slams EU over 'completely false' claim of ban on vaccine exports https://on.ft.com/30t7jGa - EU governments back legal action against UK in Brexit row https://on.ft.com/3qupENz
- Curaleaf bets on more liberal Europe with $300 mln deal for cannabis producer https://on.ft.com/2N1xQHs - Spain's Jobandtalent raises 180 mln euros to drive ecommerce expansion https://on.ft.com/3bureuw
Overview - Tensions between the European Union and UK flared when London condemed claims from Brussels that UK had imposed an export ban on coronavirus vaccine supplies.
- EU nations, including France, have supported Brussels' plan to take legal action against the UK over its decision to take unilateral steps to ease the impact of Brexit on Northern Irish businesses. - Massachusetts-based Curaleaf Holdings has entered a deal to buy London-based Emmac Life Sciences for about $300 million.
- Spanish online staffing agency for temporary workers, Jobandtalent, has raised 183 million euros in new funding from investors including SoftBank Group Corp's Vision Fund. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)
