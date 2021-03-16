Left Menu

BHIM UPI customers can raise complaints through the platform: NPCI

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2021 19:49 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 19:44 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Customers using BHIM UPI for digital transactions will now be able to check the status of their pending transactions as well as raise complaints instantly, with the addition of a new feature on the payments platform.

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on Tuesday said the move is in line with RBI's vision of a customer-friendly and transparent redressal mechanism.

NPCI has gone live with 'UPI-Help' on BHIM UPI, a part of Digi-Help stack by NPCI, according to a release.

To begin with, NPCI has gone live on the BHIM app for the customers of State Bank of India, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank.

Customers will be able to use the UPI-Help to check the status of their pending transactions, raise complaints for transactions that have not been processed or money not credited to the beneficiary. The app will also facilitate raising of complaints for merchant transactions.

Customers of Paytm Payments Bank and TJSB Sahakari Bank would also be able to get the advantage of UPI-Help soon. Users of other banks participating in UPI will be able to enjoy the best of UPI-Help in the coming months, NPCI said.

NPCI is an umbrella organisation for operating retail payments and settlement systems in India.

The bouquet of payment products introduced by NPCI are RuPay card, Immediate Payment Service (IMPS), Unified Payments Interface (UPI), Bharat Interface for Money (BHIM), BHIM Aadhaar, National Electronic Toll Collection (NETC Fastag) and Bharat BillPay.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

