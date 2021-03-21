Left Menu

Airports planned at Byndoor, Karwar: K'taka Minister

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 21-03-2021 21:44 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 21:42 IST
Airports planned at Byndoor, Karwar: K'taka Minister
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Karnataka government has proposed to open airports at Byndoor and Karwar under the UDAN scheme of the Union government, state Minister for Medium and Heavy Industries Jagadish Shettar said on Sunday.

Speaking after inaugurating the Karnataka coastline business conclave organised by Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) here, he said land acquisition for setting up the airports will begin soon.

The Minister said new airportshave already been developed in Hubballi and Belagavi under the UDAN scheme and15 to 20 flights are operating from the two places daily.

The minister said the land acquisition process is being expedited in the state for boosting industrial development.

The state has received industrial investment proposalsworth Rs 1.60 lakh crore, he said.

Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, who also spoke, said Karnataka was according priority to entrepreneurship development.

The DK district has great potential for medical tourism, religious tourism and development of the hospitality industry.

FICCI Karnataka chapter president Ullas Kamath, in his speech, commended the contribution of coastal Karnataka for the overall development of the state.

New Mangalore Port Trust (NMPT) chairman A V Ramana, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) managing director M Venkatesh and Industries department additional chief secretary Gaurav Guptawere among those who spoke.PTI MVG SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Will Love Alarm Season 3 ever take place? What more we know

Applications now open for Class 5 of Google for Startups Accelerator India

Dr. David Warren: Google honors ‘black box’ inventor on his 96th birthday

Lenovo announces new tablet with Google Play, over 3.6M NOOK eBooks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tarn Taran: Nihang Sikhs who attacked SHOs shot at by police leading to their death

The Nihang Sikhs who attacked two SHOs were shot at by the police in retaliation leading to their death. Nanded Sahib Maharashtra Police informed Tarn Taran Police that two Nihang Sikhs had fled Nanded Sahib after murdering a kar sevak. Nih...

Punjab records 44 more COVID-19 deaths, 2,669 new cases

There was no let-up in the surge in COVID-19 cases in Punjab with the state recording 2,669 fresh infections, maximum this year so far, and 44 more fatalities on Sunday, according to a medical bulletin.With the fresh cases, the infection ta...

Greece lifts restrictions on flights from Turkey, Albania

Greece has lifted restrictions on flights from Turkey, Albania and North Macedonia that were imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19, its civil aviation authority YPA said on Sunday. All passengers from abroad will however need to show they ...

My aim was to qualify for finals: Ganemat Sekhon after winning historic medal

After becoming the first-ever medalist of skeet event in the womens category, India shooter Ganemat Sekhon on Sunday said that she was targeting the finals of the ISSF Shooting World Cup. She won bronze, finishing with a score of 40 in the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021