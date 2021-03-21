Airports planned at Byndoor, Karwar: K'taka Minister

The Karnataka government has proposed to open airports at Byndoor and Karwar under the UDAN scheme of the Union government, state Minister for Medium and Heavy Industries Jagadish Shettar said on Sunday.

Speaking after inaugurating the Karnataka coastline business conclave organised by Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) here, he said land acquisition for setting up the airports will begin soon.

Advertisement

The Minister said new airportshave already been developed in Hubballi and Belagavi under the UDAN scheme and15 to 20 flights are operating from the two places daily.

The minister said the land acquisition process is being expedited in the state for boosting industrial development.

The state has received industrial investment proposalsworth Rs 1.60 lakh crore, he said.

Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, who also spoke, said Karnataka was according priority to entrepreneurship development.

The DK district has great potential for medical tourism, religious tourism and development of the hospitality industry.

FICCI Karnataka chapter president Ullas Kamath, in his speech, commended the contribution of coastal Karnataka for the overall development of the state.

New Mangalore Port Trust (NMPT) chairman A V Ramana, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) managing director M Venkatesh and Industries department additional chief secretary Gaurav Guptawere among those who spoke.PTI MVG SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)