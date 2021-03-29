Ever Given manager BSM confirms vessel refloated at 1500 local time - statement

The manager of the Ever Given container ship confirmed it had been refloated in the Suez Canal at 1500 local time on Monday, and was heading to the Great Bitter Lake where it would undergo a full inspection.

"There have been no reports of pollution or cargo damage and initial investigations rule out any mechanical or engine failure as a cause of the grounding," said Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement (BSM) in a statement.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)