Gold futures gain on spot demand

Gold futures gain on spot demandPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2021 13:54 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 13:54 IST
Gold prices on Thursday rose by Rs 185 to Rs 45,120 per 10 gram in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for June delivery traded higher by Rs 185, or 0.41 per cent, at Rs 45,120 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 12189 lots.
Fresh positions built up by participants led to the rise in gold prices, analysts said.
Gold prices traded 0.05 per cent higher at USD 1,716.50 per ounce in New York.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- New York
- USD 1
- 716.50
- Multi Commodity Exchange
ALSO READ
On Ukraine's front line, one town wants its old name back: New York
Altice reaches $72 mln settlement with New York over response to Tropical Storm Isaias
New York lowers coronavirus vaccine eligibility age to 50
New York lowers coronavirus vaccine eligibility age to 50
Health News Roundup: New York lowers coronavirus vaccine eligibility age; AstraZeneca's U.S. trial data and more