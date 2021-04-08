Edelweiss Wealth Management appoints Pankaj Razdan as vice chairman, MD

Edelweiss Wealth Management on Thursday said it has appointed Pankaj Razdan as its vice chairman and managing director.

Razdan will lead strategic initiatives for Edelweiss Wealth Management (EWM) and work closely with CEO Nitin Jain, who will continue to drive business operations, the company said in a statement.

EWM, a private wealth advisory firm, is owned 61.5 per cent by Asia-focused investment group PAG and 38.5 per cent by Edelweiss Group.

Razdan has led and steered multiple large financial service verticals to leadership positions over the last two decades. In his previous role, Razdan was deputy chief executive of Aditya Birla Capital.

He has a long and successful track record of building large retail, HNI and institutional franchises in India and overseas.

''These are not just interesting, but fascinating times for India, as it is witnessing an unprecedented expansion in the ranks of the wealthy. We are also seeing inter-generational shifts in demand for wealth management services as the age profile of the rich and wealthy is beginning to get younger.

''At a time like this, I am excited to join an organisation, which aims to be constantly ahead of the curve in determining these trends and in seizing this opportunity,'' Razdan said.

Rashesh Shah, chairman of Edelweiss Group, said in his role as vice chairman and MD at EWM, Razdan would help grow the franchise, further strengthen EWM's market position and create long-term value for all stakeholders.

