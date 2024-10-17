India and Mauritania Strengthen Diplomatic Ties During Historic Visit

During a significant diplomatic visit, India and Mauritania signed several key Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) on Thursday. The agreements, signed amidst President Droupadi Murmu's visit, encompass diplomat training, cultural exchanges, and visa exemptions, highlighting the strengthening relationship between the two nations.

President Murmu's meeting with Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani took place at the Presidential Palace in Nouakchott. This marks the first visit by an Indian leader to Mauritania at such a high level since its independence in 1960. Both leaders expressed commitment to enhancing bilateral cooperation.

President Murmu's tour of Mauritania is part of a larger trip across Africa, following talks with Algerian counterpart Abdelmadjid Tebboune. Next, she will visit Malawi, further solidifying ties across the continent. Her visit underscores potential areas of collaboration, including infrastructure, agriculture, and digital innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)