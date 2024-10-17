Diplomatic Clash: Trudeau Accuses India of Sovereignty Breach
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused India of making a 'horrific mistake' by interfering in Canada's sovereignty. The charge follows the expulsion of Indian diplomats linked to the murder of a Sikh leader. India denies the allegations and reciprocated by expelling Canadian diplomats.
In a dramatic escalation of tensions, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has accused India of making a 'horrific mistake' by interfering aggressively in Canada's sovereignty. The remarks came just days after Canada expelled six Indian diplomats, accusing them of involvement in the murder of a Sikh separatist leader and alleging a broader targeting of Indian dissidents.
Trudeau's comments are the most forceful he has issued in this year-long diplomatic standoff, which has severely strained bilateral relations. 'The Indian government made a horrific mistake,' Trudeau stated during an independent investigation into foreign interference in Canadian politics.
In response, India's foreign ministry criticized Trudeau's remarks, claiming they substantiate New Delhi's assertion that Canada lacks evidence for its accusations against Indian diplomats. The ministry insisted that the deterioration in India-Canada relations is Trudeau's responsibility. In a reciprocal measure, India expelled six Canadian diplomats.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Police Crack Intricate Murder Plot for Insurance Payout
Court Calls Out 'Love Jihad' as Threat to National Sovereignty
SC awards life sentence to two accused, including former MLA Munna Shukla, in 1998 murder case of former Bihar minister Brij Bihari Prasad.
Officer's Murder Trial Begins in Controversial London Shooting
SC gives benefit of doubt to ex-MP Surajbhan Singh, others and upholds their acquittal in 1998 murder case of former Bihar minister.