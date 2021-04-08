Left Menu

COVID-19: TN tally breaches 4K mark, 19 deaths reported

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 08-04-2021 20:37 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 20:37 IST
Tamil Nadu reported 4,276 fresh coronavirus cases and 19 more deaths on Thursday, taking the active caseload further to 9.15 lakh and the toll to 12,840.

The number of active cases stood at 30,131.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary Rajeev Ranjan and other top officials attended the meeting convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the Covid-19 situation in the country.

Besides Ranjan, Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan, state police chief JK Tripathy and others attended the meeting, the government said.

On Thursday, about 1,869 positive patients were discharged in the state following treatment and the cumulative figure of recoveries is 8,72,415, according to a state health bulletin.

Chennai accounted for the bulk of new cases with 1,520 and the recoveries were 515 today besides six deaths due to the virus.

Of the total 19 fatalities today, 14 were due to comorbidities.

About nine people who returned by road from West Bengal, two from Bihar, one each from Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh added to the total of new cases on Thursday.

Chennai's overall COVID-19 tally is 2,59,320 positive cases, with the active cases/those under treatment remaining at 11,633.

The total recoveries in the metro stood at 2,43,395 and toll at 4,292.

Coimbatore reported 427 new cases today, followed by Chengalpattu with 398, Thiruvallur: 199, Tiruppur: 154, Tiruchirappalli: 131, Thanjavur: 125, Nagapattinam: 118, Madurai: 115, Kancheepuram: 107 and Salem: 103.

Barring Perambalur and Kallakurichi which reported four and six cases respectively, the remaining districts in the state reported positive cases in double digits.

