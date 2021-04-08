Left Menu

Realme expands C series smartphone portfolio

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2021 21:47 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 21:46 IST
Realme expands C series smartphone portfolio
Representative image

Chinese smartphone company Realme on Thursday expanded its economy segment C series portfolio with the launch of three new models with different variants.

The new models have been priced in the range of Rs 6,799 to Rs 10,999.

''Our entry-level C series has always seen a tremendous response from the customers. This has contributed to achieving over 32 million C-series users globally. With the launch of three new C series, users in the affordable segment will be able to explore more options with best-in-class technology,'' Realme vice president and Realme India chief executive officer Madhav Sheth said in a statement.

Realme has provided 5000 mAH battery in C20 and C21 models, while C25 comes with a 6000 mAh battery and Mediatek Helio G35 chipset to attract online gamers.

The company will start selling C20 models from April 13, C21 (April 14) and C25 (April 16) on its website, e-commerce portal Flipkart and mainline channels.

According to market research firm IDC, the Chinese smartphone company recorded the highest year-on-year growth of 19 per cent in the smartphone category in 2020, with the shipment of 19.2 million phones amounting to a 13 per cent market share in India. PTI PRS BAL BAL BAL

