Left Menu

EXCLUSIVE-Roughly 500 ballots challenged in Amazon's landmark union election

Roughly 500 ballots submitted in Amazon.com Inc’s landmark union election have been challenged in a contest that will determine whether an Alabama warehouse becomes the online retailer’s first organized workplace in the United States, people familiar with the matter said. With about half of roughly 3,200 ballots counted, the election is currently poised to result in workers rejecting a unionization push by a more than 2-1 margin, potentially dealing a blow to organized labor.

Reuters | Updated: 09-04-2021 08:25 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 08:25 IST
EXCLUSIVE-Roughly 500 ballots challenged in Amazon's landmark union election

Roughly 500 ballots submitted in Amazon.com Inc’s landmark union election have been challenged in a contest that will determine whether an Alabama warehouse becomes the online retailer’s first organized workplace in the United States, people familiar with the matter said.

With about half of roughly 3,200 ballots counted, the election is currently poised to result in workers rejecting a unionization push by a more than 2-1 margin, potentially dealing a blow to organized labor. The challenged ballots could take on significance if the union meaningfully closes the gap when additional votes are counted. The U.S. National Labor Relations Board would adjudicate the disputed ballots if necessary to determining the outcome.

Representatives for Amazon and the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union (RWDSU) challenged the ballots during closed-door election proceedings that lasted more than a week before U.S. officials began publicly counting votes. They were able to question ballots on suspicion of tampering, a voter's eligibility and other issues. It is not clear how many votes each side challenged. The union on Wednesday said hundreds of ballots were contested, mostly by Amazon. The company has not commented on that claim.

Of the 3,215 ballots received, workers have so far voted 1,100-463 against forming a union at the warehouse in Bessemer, Alabama, after several hours of counting on Thursday. The vote count will resume at 8:30 a.m. CT (1330 GMT) on Friday. Unionizing Amazon, the second-largest private employer in America, has been a goal for the U.S. labor movement, which is aiming to reverse long-running declines in membership. Union membership fell to 11% of the eligible workforce in 2020 from 20% in 1983, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics has said. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin and Mike Spector Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon union election in Alabama has 55% voter turnout

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Finland aims to gradually ease COVID-19 restrictions, PM says

The Finnish government plans to gradually begin to ease the countrys COVID-19 restrictions, Prime Minister Sanna Marin told a news conference on Friday. She added, however, that the spread of the virus is still severe and restrictions shoul...

Thailand faces growing outbreak ahead of New Year travel

Thai authorities were struggling Friday to contain a growing coronavirus outbreak just days before the countrys traditional Songkran New Years holiday, when millions of people travel around the country.Health officials reported another 559 ...

FACTBOX-Who is likely to be Singapore's next PM after shakeup?

Singapores succession plans have been upended by the unexpected stepping aside of Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat as the designated successor to Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. A team of so-called fourth generation leaders will choose ...

Annie Gonzalez, Sofia Capanna board cast of ABC comedy sitcom ‘Bucktown’

Actors Sofia Capanna and Annie Gonzalez have joined the cast ofABC networks comedy pilot Bucktown. According to Variety, the show also features actors Jane Lynch, Shannon Woodward and Nicole Richie. The multi-camera sitcom comes from Emily ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021