Left Menu

Norway wealth fund should invest in fewer companies, government says

The fund also should not add, for now, more companies from emerging markets, including from Saudi Arabia, in the index governing its investment, it said. The fund currently holds stakes in around 9,100 companies, and a smaller reference index could, over time, lead to a cut in the number of companies owned.

Reuters | Updated: 09-04-2021 20:13 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 20:06 IST
Norway wealth fund should invest in fewer companies, government says
The fund's reference index would be cut to around 6,600 companies from 8,800 now, the ministry said in its annual recommendation to parliament. Image Credit: Twitter(@EU_Commission)

Norway's $1.3 trillion wealth fund, the world's largest, should reduce the size of its global company reference index by between 25% and 30% to better follow up companies, primarily by removing small-cap stocks, the finance ministry proposed on Friday. The move reflects the growing awareness among international investors about risk in the environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) field, in which the Norwegian wealth fund has often set the pace.

The fund's reference index would be cut to around 6,600 companies from 8,800 now, the ministry said in its annual recommendation to parliament. The fund also should not add, for now, more companies from emerging markets, including from Saudi Arabia, in the index governing its investment, it said.

The fund currently holds stakes in around 9,100 companies, and a smaller reference index could, over time, lead to a cut in the number of companies owned. "We see a high number of companies leads to higher costs ... and leads to a more complex follow-up of companies," Finance Minister Jan Tore Sanner told reporters.

"To reduce the number of companies … will to a very little extent increase the risk (for the return of the fund) and lead to a better follow-up." The fund pools the Norwegian state's revenues from oil and gas production and invests them abroad in stocks, bonds, property and renewable-energy projects.

The government rules in a minority and must win the support of other parties in parliament to pass its proposals.

NO NEW EMERGING MARKETS

Friday's proposal also said no new emerging markets should be included for now in the reference index. Among others, "neither emerging markets Saudi Arabia nor Romania will be included in the fund's reference index now", said the ministry's white paper.

The fund uses the FTSE Global All Cap index from the FTSE Russell index, which included Saudi Arabia in March 2019 and Romania in September 2020, as the basis for its own reference index. "In emerging markets, there are, to a greater extent, weaker institutions, fewer protection of minority shareholders and so it is more challenging to have a responsible investment strategy," Sanner told Reuters.

The fund held stocks in 24 Saudi companies worth 1.6 billion crowns ($188.1 million) as of the end of last year, according to fund data. The fund did not take part in the IPO of Saudi Aramco. The financial impact will be negligible, said a banker in the Gulf who declined to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter.

"However, the messaging may be more important as other investors consider their position, and will require the Kingdom to accelerate its ESG efforts," said the banker. The fund's management, Norges Bank Investment Management, can still invest in Saudi Arabia if it so decides.

But being excluded from the reference index means the fund would invest in fewer Saudi Arabian stocks, and other emerging- market stocks than they would have had they been included. The CEO of the Saudi Tadawul Group told Reuters last week that many of the Saudi companies had "a good ESG compliance activity".

"The issue always is about the importance of disclosing them. We are trying to educate our Saudi issuers, Saudi corporates, about the disclosure importance and how to disclose them in the eyes of the rating agencies," Khalid al-Hussan said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon union election in Alabama has 55% voter turnout

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP offers Rs 1 lakh prize for best video against Delhi govt’s new excise policy

The Delhi BJP on Friday announced that it will give a prize of Rs 1 lakh to a video depicting the best message against the AAP governments new excise policy, on social media.The party will conduct a mass movement across the city against the...

Chad makes arrests over alleged pre-election bomb and murder plot

Chads interior ministry said it had arrested several people after uncovering a plot to assassinate prominent political figures and bomb polling stations and the electoral commission headquarters ahead of Sundays presidential election. Polit...

CBI records statement of bar owner close to Sachin Waze

Central Bureau of Investigation CBI recorded the statement of Mahesh Shetty, a bar owner who is close to Sachin Waze, in connection with extortion allegations against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. Mahesh Shettys statement ...

Italy eases COVID-19 curbs as infections decline, but deaths still high

Lockdown measures will be eased from Monday in six Italian regions, the health ministry ruled on Friday, even as the nationwide daily death toll remains well above 400. New infections have fallen by 30 over the last five days compared with ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021