Left Menu

Sterling heads for biggest weekly fall versus euro since Sept 2020

Analysts also attributed its strengthening against the euro to an expectation that economic recovery in Britain would outpace that in the euro zone. But that trend reversed this week, with sterling falling against the euro on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday - a move which market participants said was amplified by a squeeze of euro-pound short positions.

Reuters | Updated: 09-04-2021 21:04 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 20:57 IST
Sterling heads for biggest weekly fall versus euro since Sept 2020
Britain has surged ahead of the rest of Europe in the race to vaccinate its population, with almost half of its citizens receiving the first dose. Image Credit: Pixabay

Sterling steadied on Friday, having touched a two-month low against the dollar in early London trading, and was set for its biggest weekly drop against the euro so far this year, hurt by profit-taking after a strong first quarter.

The pound had its best quarter against the euro since 2015 in the first three months of 2021, boosted by the UK's vaccine rollout, one of the fastest in the world, as well as a fading of negative interest rate expectations. Analysts also attributed its strengthening against the euro to an expectation that economic recovery in Britain would outpace that in the eurozone.

But that trend reversed this week, with sterling falling against the euro on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday - a move which market participants said was amplified by a squeeze of euro-pound short positions. At 1512 GMT, the pound was at 86.565 pence per euro, up around 0.2% on the day. It remained on track for its biggest weekly fall since September 2020, down 1.8%.

Versus the dollar, the pound was little changed at $1.3733, on track for a weekly loss. Britain has surged ahead of the rest of Europe in the race to vaccinate its population, with almost half of its citizens receiving the first dose.

But supply issues surrounding its main Oxford-AstraZeneca shot have slowed progress in recent days while Germany's inoculation campaign has sped up. "The selling of sterling may have been connected to buying of euros," Marshall Gittler, head of investment research at BDSwiss, wrote in a note to clients.

"It looks like perhaps people are getting more optimistic about the rollout of a vaccine in the EU and less optimistic about the comparable move in the UK." But other analysts remained upbeat about the pound's prospects over the next few months.

"I would still stick to the view that...sterling's still an undervalued currency," said Dean Turner, chief eurozone and UK economist at UBS Global Wealth Management. "I would expect euro-sterling can go below 0.85 this year." Similarly, ING wrote in a note to clients that the euro-sterling short squeeze "may have run its course ahead of 0.87" and that they still expect the pair to reach 0.85 later this quarter.

UniCredit strategists told clients that cable weakening towards $1.37 is an opportunity to buy the dips.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon union election in Alabama has 55% voter turnout

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

New 'Top Gun' film delayed in summer movie setback for theaters

ViacomCBS Incs Paramount Pictures has pushed the release of Tom Cruise movie Top Gun Maverick to November from July, the studio said on Friday....

EC flags instances of star campaigners, leaders not wearing masks while campaigning in ongoing assembly polls.

EC flags instances of star campaigners, leaders not wearing masks while campaigning in ongoing assembly polls....

BJP offers Rs 1 lakh prize for best video against Delhi govt’s new excise policy

The Delhi BJP on Friday announced that it will give a prize of Rs 1 lakh to a video depicting the best message against the AAP governments new excise policy, on social media.The party will conduct a mass movement across the city against the...

Chad makes arrests over alleged pre-election bomb and murder plot

Chads interior ministry said it had arrested several people after uncovering a plot to assassinate prominent political figures and bomb polling stations and the electoral commission headquarters ahead of Sundays presidential election. Polit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021