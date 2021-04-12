Left Menu

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 12-04-2021 13:46 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 13:45 IST
China outstanding total social financing up 12.3% y/y at end-March
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

China's outstanding total social financing (TSF), a broad measure of credit and liquidity in the economy, rose 12.3% to 294.55 trillion yuan ($44.95 trillion) at the end of March from a year earlier, the central bank said on Monday. In March, TSF rose to 3.34 trillion yuan from 1.71 trillion yuan in February. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected March TSF to rise to 3.7 trillion yuan.

TSF includes off-balance-sheet forms of financing that exist outside the conventional bank lending system, such as initial public offerings, loans from trust companies, and bond sales. ($1 = 6.5533 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

