WBR Corp UK Limited's 45 under 45 India list unveiled at National Excellence Summit 2021 at Delhi

New Delhi [India], April 13 (ANI/BusinessWire India): WBR Corp is a leading Brand Management and Consulting Company that specializes in helping start-ups, SMEs and even individuals develop themselves into brands. A ~10 year old organization with offices in Delhi, Dubai and London, WBR Corp provides unparalleled avenues to provide recognition and exposure to the efforts of professionals and organizations in contributing towards the economic growth of the country. WBR Corp is a pioneer in the Brand management arena for SME's and professionals and have conducted more than 150 events within India and abroad like seminars, conferences, award ceremonies, marathons etc. They also take out special marquee editions with leading business magazines like Forbes India, Entrepreneur and Outlook India etc. They actively work with various News and Business News Channels and have done successful TV shows that have featured on Zee Business, Times Now and History TV etc.

WBR Corp organized National Excellence Summit 2021 in New Delhi on April 10, 2021 at Hotel Vivanta by Taj Dwarka. This ceremony was organized with an aim to recognize the efforts made by organizations, entrepreneurs, professionals from the Service, Education, Healthcare, Wellness, Real Estate and Construction sectors. The main motive of the event was to promote small and medium industries in India. The ceremony witnessed unveiling of Forbes India Special Marquee Edition named The Outperformers ~ Indian Business Legends. WBR Corp UK Limited's 45 Under 45 India List was launched during National Excellence Summit. 45 Under 45 is a platform for the brightest young minds from all across the nation belonging to different industry sectors. The selection of 45 under 45 was made by extensive market research. The final list of 45 Under 45 was unveiled by none other than Mahesh Bhupathi. The most coveted list in alphabetical order is as below:

1. Afroz Shah, Advocate & Environment Activist 2. Ajay GajrajHatewar, Indian Academy of Youth Development & Research

3. Amit Tandon , Stand-up Comedian 4. Anchal Anurag Jyoti, Zenergy School of Life Pvt. Ltd.

5. Ankit Singhal, Hughes & Hughes Chem Limited 6. Chiranjiv Patel, P C Snehal Group

7. Faye D'Souza, Journalist & Entrepreneur 8. Gulnaz Parveen, Arsh International School

9. Hema Harchandani, Canvas International School 10. Inderjeet Singh, Shantiratn Foundation De-Addiction & Rehabilitation Centre

11. JatinAhuja , Big Boy Toyz 12. Jayesh Bajaj, Volga Infotech Pvt. Ltd.

13. Karan Patel, Actor 14. Karishma Kakoti, K A Design

15. Keshav Chopra, IASO Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd. 16. Kunal Kapur, Chef

17. Lita Mohapatra, Clinilogic Aesthetics, Pharma, Health & Wellness Clinic 18. Manish Hathiramani, DeenDayal Investments

19. Manoj Muntashir, Bollywood Lyricist 20. Mithali Raj, Indian Cricketer

21. Navneet Kaushal, PageTraffic Web Tech Pvt. Ltd 22. Neeti Palta, Stand-up Comedian

23. Piyush Dwivedi , Future Choice Group 24. Porus Arora, Enoki & Dream Oven Kitchens

25. Prachi Dhabal Deb, Cake Decor India - Royal Icing Art 26. Priti Saraswat, Woman Biker & Travel Blogger

27. Priya Gosavi, Dsmart Interiors 28. Rahul Kanwal, Journalist

29. Rajan Lal Srivastav, Gold Cash Limited 30. Rajat Singhal, Hughes & Hughes Chem Limited

31. Rishi Sharma, CEO & Founder 32. Ruchipurna Jena, Prakriti Architects

33. Sandeep Gosain, Oyes Puffs, Quick Eats Private Limited 34. Sanjeev Kumar, Asclepius Wellness Private Limited

35. Satish Singh Parmar, Exaalgia IT Solutions 36. Shiraz Kirmani, Erocon, School Consultants

37. Sunil Bhat, Narayana Health, Bangalore 38. Sunny Chopra, 21 Fitness LLP

39. Tina Arora, Little Illusions Pre School 40. Tulsi Kumar, Singer

41. Umang Monga, Harrison 42. Vidushi Amarnath Agrawal, Homeopath, Dietitian & Nutritionist

43. Vinay Agrawal, ISBM University 44. Vinod Bansal, Spunky Media Lab

45. Vivek Tyagi, Trifid Research Pvt. Ltd. WBR Corp National Excellence Summit 2021 felicitated various organizations and professionals from all over India on the basis of their product & service quality, pricing, marketing strategies and leadership position in the industry/market segment/geography, dedication to customer satisfaction, entrepreneur initiatives, exemplary business practices, business growth etc.

The ceremony was meant to appreciate the contribution of organizations and business leaders who are the true inspiration of our future generation. The winners of the event were decided on comprehensive market research study and opinion surveys conducted over the period of last six months. The winners were felicitated by former international Tennis Player Mahesh Bhupathi. "Continuing growth in different sectors requires excellence in products and services by new entrepreneurs," Bhupathi said on the occasion, "Entrepreneurs, professionals, education and real estate institutions and small and medium enterprises are playing an important role in employment generation and overall growth and development of the country."

Some of the key winners at National Excellence Summit 2021 were: Asia Real Estate Awardees - Geetanjali Homestate Pvt. Ltd., Sri Aditya Homes Private Limited, iTower by SAS Infra, MJ Shah Group, 81 Aureate, Bansal Properties & Builders

National Education Awardees - Bachpan Play School, Jayoti Vidyapeeth, Global Business School & Research Centre, AB Tutorials, D. A.V. (C) Dental College & Hospital National Service Excellence Awards - V Bazzar Retail, Riya Sharma Dave, Ganesh Somwanshi (Krescendo Communications)

National Healthcare Excellence Awards - Keva Industries, Dr S.I.P. Sheik Arifa (Asian Laser Dental Clinic), Dr Lita Mohapatra (Clinilogic Aesthetics, Pharma, Health & Wellness Clinic) "These awards positively impacts the overall quality of products and services they offer as they have a reputation to live up to, effectively enabling them at rise to match the international standards" and in-turn help the end customers, said S Gupta, director of WBR Corp.

