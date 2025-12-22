Left Menu

Nathan Lyon's Ashes Hopes in Doubt Amidst Australia's Dominance

Pat Cummins doubts Nathan Lyon's recovery for the Melbourne Ashes Test after Australia retains the urn against England. Lyon's injury clouds his participation, with possible replacements Todd Murphy, Corey Rocchiccioli, and Matthew Kuhnemann. Steve Smith's potential return could alter Australia's batting line-up after Usman Khawaja's impressive performance.

Updated: 22-12-2025 07:27 IST
Nathan Lyon's Ashes Hopes in Doubt Amidst Australia's Dominance
Nathan Lyon

Australia's Ashes campaign faces uncertainty as captain Pat Cummins expresses doubts over Nathan Lyon's ability to recover for the fourth Test in Melbourne. The team celebrated retaining the Ashes urn after defeating England in Adelaide, but Lyon's right hamstring injury casts a shadow over the upcoming match.

Cummins, who observed Lyon leaving the field on crutches, conveyed skepticism about the spinner's readiness, describing him as almost irreplaceable. The potential absence of Lyon is mitigated by promising alternatives, including Todd Murphy, Corey Rocchiccioli, and Matthew Kuhnemann, who have demonstrated potential in domestic and international cricket.

Simultaneously, Steve Smith's anticipated return could influence Australia's batting dynamics. Smith missed the Adelaide Test due to vertigo but may captain if Cummins prioritizes his fitness for Sydney. Usman Khawaja's significant performance also adds pressure on underperformers like Josh Inglis and Cameron Green, highlighting a competitive atmosphere within the team.

