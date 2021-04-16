Left Menu

Quess Corp acquires residual 30 pc stake in Conneqt

Business services platform Quess Corp on Friday announced the acquisition of 30 per cent stake in Conneqt Business Solutions after the put option notice by Tata Sons.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 16-04-2021 11:55 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 11:55 IST
Quess Corp acquires residual 30 pc stake in Conneqt
The company has 3.3 lakh employees across India, North America, Asia Pacific and the Middle East.. Image Credit: ANI

Business services platform Quess Corp on Friday announced the acquisition of 30 per cent stake in Conneqt Business Solutions after the put option notice by Tata Sons. With this transaction, Conneqt will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Quess. Conneqt is a leading contract lifecycle management (CLM) and business process management (BPM) services provider in India and operates more than 21 delivery centres with over 29,000 employees.

Quess had acquired 51 per cent of Conneqt in November 2017 and further increased its stake to 70 per cent in May 2019 via infusion of primary capital which was used to fund the acquisition of Allsec Technologies, a listed CLM and HRO services provider. Conneqt has performed well during this period, achieving a pre-Covid revenue CAGR of around 15 per cent, growing NPS from 14 to 45 per cent and reducing concentration from its top 10 customers from 74 to 59 per cent of revenues.

The combined strength of Conneqt and Allsec provides Quess a substantial base to expand its CLM and BPM capabilities with greater emphasis on digital services and international expansion. Full ownership of Conneqt will enable Quess to optimally realise synergies between various divisions of Quess, Conneqt and Allsec, accelerating its growth in the IT/ITES space.

"The consolidation of our holding in Conneqt is an affirmation of our continued commitment to Conneqt, its employees and customers," said Suraj Moraje, Group CEO and Managing Director. "This will further accelerate Conneqt's transition to non-voice services as the business benefits from the triple tailwinds of virtualisation, digitisation and automation while providing more opportunities to realise synergies with Quess. We thank the Tata Group for the fruitful and enjoyable partnership to date."

Quess helps large and emerging companies achieve higher productivity and greater workforce flexibility at lower costs through integrated outsourcing and technology offerings. It has a team of 3.3 lakh employees across India, North America, Asia Pacific and the Middle East across platforms like workforce management, global technology services and operating asset management.

Quess serves over 3,000 clients worldwide. Established in 2007, it has a market capitalisation of Rs 8,071 crore. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tata Steel Mining Ltd to double its ferro chrome manufacturing capacity

Tata Steel mining arm, Tata Steel Mining Limited TSML, on Friday said it plans to double its ferro chrome manufacturing capacity in India with growing demand for stainless steel in the country.In a bid for aggressive growth, the company aim...

Maha's Pandharpur bypoll a test for MVA allies, oppn BJP amid COVID-19 surge

The bypoll to Pandharpur-Mangalvedha assembly constituency in Maharashtra Solapur district will be held on Saturday amid the COVID-19 surge in the state and the restrictions imposed by the government to curb the spread of the virus. The rul...

UK's Frost says positive momentum in EU talks, difficult issues remain

Talks between Britain and the European Union on post-Brexit trade to Northern Ireland have seen some positive momentum but difficult issues remain, UK negotiator David Frost told his EU counterpart late on Thursday.Frost said that the inten...

L&T bags significant contracts for various businesses

The construction arm of Larsen Toubro has secured orders from prestigious clients for its various businesses, the engineering major said on Friday. The power transmission distribution business has won orders to design and construct two sub...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021