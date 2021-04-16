Left Menu

Renowned Ayurveda proponent Acharya Manish emphasises on developing immunity with Ayurveda

Even as India is witnessing one of the largest inoculation drives in the world to contain the spread of new COVID-19 strain, Guru Manish, a renowned proponent of Ayurveda, has stressed on the need to increase 'natural immunity', using Ayurveda, to keep the virus at bay in addition to the ongoing vaccination drive.

ANI | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-04-2021 17:01 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 17:01 IST
Renowned Ayurveda proponent Acharya Manish emphasises on developing immunity with Ayurveda
Acharya Manish. Image Credit: ANI

Chandigarh [India], April 16 (ANI/ThePRTree): Even as India is witnessing one of the largest inoculation drives in the world to contain the spread of new COVID-19 strain, Guru Manish, a renowned proponent of Ayurveda, has stressed on the need to increase 'natural immunity', using Ayurveda, to keep the virus at bay in addition to the ongoing vaccination drive. The well known Ayurveda exponent, who is founder of Shuddhi Ayurveda which has its corporate headquarters near Chandigarh, is also the brain behind a pan India and even world renowned online signature campaign - 'Right To Ayurveda.

"It is important for all Indians to develop immunity via Ayurveda despite the vaccination drive. Till the time it reaches all parts of our country and every one in over 1.3 billion citizens is vaccinated, we should work on making full use of the immunity boosting protocols established by Ayurveda. This will improve immunity of people naturally, and help them keep the virus or any mutated strain of the same at bay, before the inoculation reaches them," he said, emphasising on the same. "Although, the vaccine would help stem the virus but it can't be uprooted until we increase our natural immunity through Ayurveda. In a country where Ayurveda was born, it is important to utilize the Ayurveda as an immunity boosting system and not just the vaccination drive, both sides of the coin need to be projected in equal measure," Guru Manish added.

"According to our ancient book 'Charak Samhita', our immunity system fluctuates with the changing weather which is currently being witnessed, as the weather is shifting from spring to summer. This happens as our body undergoes an adaptation process thereby making it vulnerable to attacks by pathogens & viruses. One needs to safeguard against possible threats in the current weather change," he highlighted. Guru Manish offers a solution encapsulated in Ayurveda to ward off viruses in this phase. Guru Manish elucidates that according to Rishi Charak, "During this period of 'seasonal change' also called 'Sandhikaal', as per Ayurveda, we should do fasting for 1-2 days, which will help the body rejuvenate, increase its immunity & also detoxify it. An ancient principle 'langhan param aushadham' which means 'fasting is the best medicine' & 'shuddhi param aushadhi' or 'body detoxification is the best medicine' are categorically mentioned in our ancient texts, which are supreme natural medicines which prevent as well as cure diseases."

Guru Manish underlined that the COVID-19 era has established immunity boosting and even curative qualities of Ayurveda and now is the time to follow some Ayurveda medicinal protocols to counter COVID 19. He informed that ayush kadha, Giloy and gargling with lukewarm turmeric water etc. have been approved by the government and these can be taken under guidance of Ayurveda practitioners. Guru Manish further said, "Shuddhi Ayurveda has created after intense research a path breaking combo which helps in developing immunity. In the combo we have included three medicines."

This story is provided by ThePRTree. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ThePRTree)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ensure free movement of medical oxygen carrying vehicles along inter-state borders: MHA

The Centre on Friday directed the states to ensure uninterrupted movement of medical oxygen carrying vehicles along their borders, and said they must not impose any curb on production and supply of the essential public health commodity anyw...

On govt's intervention, major remdesivir manufacturers voluntarily cut MRP to less than Rs 3,500 per vial from around Rs 5,400 earlier: D V Sadananda Gowda.

On govts intervention, major remdesivir manufacturers voluntarily cut MRP to less than Rs 3,500 per vial from around Rs 5,400 earlier D V Sadananda Gowda....

UK Home Ministry clears extradition of fugitive businessman Nirav Modi: Officials.

UK Home Ministry clears extradition of fugitive businessman Nirav Modi Officials....

Cousin of William, Harry to walk in between at Prince Philip funeral

The much-talked-about feud between the brothers, Princes William and Harry, was thrown into focus again as the running order for their grandfather Prince Philips funeral on Saturday confirmed that they would not be walking side by side in t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021