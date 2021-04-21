Left Menu

Arzooo launches in-house logistics service Arzooo Express

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2021 16:26 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 16:26 IST
Arzooo launches in-house logistics service Arzooo Express

Retail-tech startup Arzooo on Wednesday said it has launched an in-house logistics service that will manage the first-mile service to last-mile delivery of goods for its partner stores across the country.

The in-house logistics service, Arzooo Express, has been launched with an investment of USD 2 million.

This investment follows USD 6 million funding by Arzooo from Trifecta Capital recently.

''Arzooo Express, besides having a fleet of vehicles plying around cities, has an end-to-end technology platform to manage Arzooo's supply chain on a real-time basis,'' a company statement said.

In the first phase, Arzooo Express will serve 10,000 pin codes across the country with a fleet of trucks. By 2021-end, it hopes to double its logistics service capability to serving 20,000 plus pin codes across India with a 3 times larger fleet on the ground and advanced supply chain technology.

The new service is expected to help Arzooo improve serviceability, speed of delivery, expand its pay on delivery option to a larger network along with efficiency in its supply chain operations.

At present, the logistics service will serve Arzooo's own client base. However, the company may look to extend Arzooo Express platform as a third-party service provider in near future, it said.

''We aim to deliver a level of service for our retailers that is 2X faster in speed and reliable when it comes to the turnaround time, but with a fragmented network of logistics ecosystem with limited capabilities to handle large appliances it is hard to achieve the speed and quality of service.

''Arzooo Express equips us with the best supply chain capability built to handle large products, deliver faster service to our customers with an optimum level of operational efficiency that sets us to achieve the larger business objective to serve 50,000 stores by the end of this year,'' Arzooo co-founder and CEO Khushnud Khan said. Citing estimates, the company said India has a universe of about 12 million retail outlets where the logistics service is the spine for running the business, enabling movement of goods.

So far, Arzooo has raised about USD 15 million of capital.

This includes a Series A round of USD 7.5 million funding led by WRVI Capital along with its existing investors in October 2020, followed by the investment from ZOOM video founder Eric Yuan. And in February this year, it secured USD 6 million from Trifecta Capital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

Money Heist Season 5 writer Javier Gómez promises plot would satisfy viewers

It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2: renewal possibility & what to expect

Hong Kong shares edge higher as financials shine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Madhya Pradesh announces free COVID-19 vaccine for all adults

The Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday announced that all people above the age of 18 years will be offered COVID-19 vaccine free of cost in the state from May 1.Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan made the announcement here.In current ...

Free transport for people to get vaccinated

The district BJP on Wednesday launched vehicles to freely transport those who wanted to go to hospitals or other government-run centres to get vaccinated against COVID-19.Flagging off the vehicles at the party headquarters, All India Mahila...

On a French lake, mariners learn how not to get stuck in Suez canal

Francois Mayor nudged back on the power and made a subtle adjustment on the wheel as he coaxed his cargo vessel through a narrow point in the Suez Canal -- not the Egyptian one, but a replica in the middle of a French forest.This stretch of...

CEA, CEEW launch Renewable Dashboard for detailed operational info on RE projects in India

The Central Electricity Authority CEA and CEEWs Centre for Energy Finance CEEW-CEF on Wednesday launched the India Renewables Dashboard.The dashboard is a joint effort to provide detailed operational information on renewable energy RE proje...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021