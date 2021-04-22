Left Menu

GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil slips on COVID-19, data woes; stocks rebound

Concern that record coronavirus infections in India, likely restrictions in Japan and rising cases in Latin America will be a hurdle for the global economic recovery has weighed on investor sentiment, though the S&P 500 closed just 12 points below its record close. On Wall Street, a 7% drop in Netflix weighed on the Nasdaq but indexes bounced back from their largest declines in a month.

Reuters | Updated: 22-04-2021 02:20 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 02:20 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil slips on COVID-19, data woes; stocks rebound

World stocks rose on Wednesday as Wall Street and Europe bounced back from large drops, while oil prices continued to be weighed down by rising COVID-19 cases in Asia. Concern that record coronavirus infections in India, likely restrictions in Japan and rising cases in Latin America will be a hurdle for the global economic recovery has weighed on investor sentiment, though the S&P 500 closed just 12 points below its record close.

On Wall Street, a 7% drop in Netflix weighed on the Nasdaq but indexes bounced back from their largest declines in a month. "You take Netflix out of today's equation, it's simply a broad-based rally," said JJ Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 316.01 points, or 0.93%, to 34,137.31, the S&P 500 gained 38.48 points, or 0.93%, to 4,173.42 and the Nasdaq Composite added 163.95 points, or 1.19%, to 13,950.22. MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.41% and the pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.65%.

Emerging market stocks lost 0.80%. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed 0.88% lower, while Japan's Nikkei futures rose 0.86% after a 2% overnight drop in the Topix. Oil prices were weighed by concerns that surging COVID-19 cases in India will drive down fuel demand in the world's third-biggest oil importer and by a surprise build in U.S. stockpiles.

"Demand jitters were thrust back into the spotlight yesterday (Tuesday) amid a sharp rise in global coronavirus cases. Nowhere is this more obvious than in India," PVM analysts said. U.S. crude fell 2.49% to $61.11 per barrel and Brent was at $65.07, down 2.25% on the day.

In currency markets, the dollar dipped and was in a tight range throughout the session, not far from the more than six-week low hit intraday on Tuesday. The dollar index fell 0.111%, with the euro up 0.02% to $1.2035.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.03% versus the greenback at 108.06 per dollar, while Sterling was last trading at $1.3927, down 0.06% on the day. U.S. Treasury yields were little changed even after an auction of 20-year bonds showed strong demand, a pattern analysts expect to persist until next week's data releases and Federal Reserve meeting.

Benchmark 10-year notes last rose 2/32 in price to yield 1.5573%, from 1.562% late on Tuesday. The 20-year bond last rose 5/32 in price to yield 2.1372%, from 2.147%.

Spot gold added 0.9% to $1,794.03 an ounce. Silver gained 2.62% to $26.55 an ounce. (Additional reporting by Kate Duguid, Herbert Lash, Scott DiSavino and David Henry in New York, Ross Kerber in Boston, and Shreyashi Sanyal and Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Will Dunham)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Boys Season 3 updates: Cast, release date & what we know more

Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise

My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?

New website creation won't be available in classic Google Sites starting May 15

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Match UK’s net zero targets, PM Johnson to tell Biden's climate summit

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will on Thursday urge countries to match the United Kingdoms target to deliver net zero carbon emissions by the middle of the century to limit global warming, his office said. Johnson will address the op...

Australia to promise $436.5 million for low emission technology

Australia will spend A565.8 million 436.5 million to co-fund research and pilot projects in green technologies, Prime Minister Scott Morrison will say on Thursday, to illustrate Canberras commitment to reducing carbon emissions. One of the ...

US: North Carolina deputy who killed man during warrant is on leave, says sheriff

A North Carolina deputy shot and killed a Black man while executing a search warrant, authorities said, spurring an outcry from a crowd of dozens that immediately gathered at the scene and demanded law enforcement accountability.The Pasquot...

Golf-PGA Tour launches $40 million bonus pool for needle movers

The PGA Tour has implemented a lucrative bonus structure this year that will compensate the 10 players judged to drive the most fan and sponsor engagement, regardless of their results on the course, through a pool 40 million.As first report...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021