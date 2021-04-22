L&T to design, build one of world's largest oil & gas supply bases
The buildings and factories business of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Construction has secured a significant contract from Oilfields Supply Company Saudi to design and build one of the world's largest oil and gas supply bases at King Salman Energy Park in Dammam city of Saudi Arabia.
The buildings and factories business of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Construction has secured a significant contract from Oilfields Supply Company Saudi to design and build one of the world's largest oil and gas supply bases at King Salman Energy Park in Dammam city of Saudi Arabia. The company is owned by Dubai-based Oilfields Supply Centre Ltd. L&T said the project is scheduled to be completed in 30 months.
The project involves constructing industrial facilities of different sizes, an administration building, ancillary buildings, associated infrastructure and storage yards along with civil, structural, MEP and architectural works. "The project will act as a business incubator to support the oil and gas industry in Saudi Arabia and help accelerate industrial growth in the energy sector," said M V Satish, Whole-time Director and Senior Executive Vice President for Buildings at L&T.
"It has strategic significance for L&T too, marking our future growth in such a potential-rich market like Saudi Arabia," he said in a statement on Thursday. (ANI)
