Left Menu

Natco Pharma shares gain over 3 pc

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2021 18:25 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 18:25 IST
Natco Pharma shares gain over 3 pc

Shares of Natco Pharma on Monday gained over 3 per cent after the drug major said it has sought approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) in India for phase-III clinical trial of Molnupiravir capsules for the treatment of COVID-19 positive patients.

The stock jumped 3.29 per cent to close at Rs 906.70 on the BSE. During the day, it gained 7.53 per cent to Rs 944.

On the NSE, it closed at Rs 907.90, higher by 3.44 per cent.

CDSCO is responsible for the approval of drugs, the conduct of clinical trials, laying down the standards for drugs, control over the quality of imported drugs in the country, and coordination of the activities of state drug control organisations.

''Natco Pharma has applied to the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) in India for approval of phase-III clinical trial of Molnupiravir capsules for the treatment of COVID-19 positive patients,'' the company said in a regulatory filing.

Natco Pharma said pre-clinical data have shown that Molnupiravir has broad anti-influenza activity, including highly potent inhibition of SARS-CoV-2 replication.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam dead

Oxygen tanker reaches Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from JSPL's Raigarh plant

Netherlands to ban flights from India from Monday

Entertainment News Roundup: Oscar line-up is packed with firsts; DMX memorial service to be live-streamed from Barclays Center and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Castrol Q1 net nearly doubles on higher sales, cost-cutting

Leading lubes player Castrol India on Monday reported near doubling of net income for the quarter to March at Rs 243.6 crore as against Rs 125.2 crore a year ago, driven by robust revenue growth.Revenue grew to Rs 1,138.7 crore in the repor...

Cricket-Zimbabwe recall Taylor for Pakistan test series

Zimbabwe have recalled batsman Brendan Taylor and picked five uncapped players in their 16-man squad for the two-test series against Pakistan that starts at the Harare Sports Club on Thursday. Taylor did not feature in Zimbabwes previous se...

Don't step out unnecessarily, time to wear mask at home: Govt urges people

Urging people to stay indoors amid surge in COVID-19 infections, Niti Aayog member Health Dr VK Paul on Monday said time has come to wear masks even at home, especially if there is any infected person around. Addressing a joint press confer...

Still on 'beg and borrow’ mode: Delhi hospitals' struggle for oxygen continues

Hospitals in the national capital continued to grapple with a shortage of oxygen, saying they are still operating on the beg and borrow mode, while three of them also raised the issue before the Delhi High Court on Monday, stating they were...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021