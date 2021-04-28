Left Menu

Lloyds, WPP pull FTSE 100 higher ahead of Fed policy meet

London's FTSE 100 climbed on Wednesday, boosted by a series of positive earnings updates from companies, including Lloyds Banking Group and WPP, while investors awaited the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting.

Reuters | London | Updated: 28-04-2021 12:58 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 12:53 IST
Lloyds, WPP pull FTSE 100 higher ahead of Fed policy meet
Representative Picture Image Credit: Flickr

London's FTSE 100 climbed on Wednesday, boosted by a series of positive earnings updates from companies, including Lloyds Banking Group and WPP, while investors awaited the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting. The blue-chip index rose 0.4%, with Lloyds Banking Group jumping 3.7% after Britain's biggest domestic bank reported an upbeat profit for the first three months of the year.

WPP gained 3.2% after the world's biggest advertising company said its underlying net sales had returned to growth ahead of target as clients started to spend to prepare for the global economic recovery. Investors' focus has now turned towards the U.S. central bank, which is expected later in the day to reaffirm that easy monetary policy will remain in place for a prolonged period and dismiss any suggestions of tapering bond purchases.

The domestically focussed mid-cap FTSE 250 index advanced 0.4%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Will Helen McCrory’s death impact storyline?

King's Day: Google Doodle on Koningsdag to honor the King’s birthday

Samsung launches industry’s first 24G SAS SSD to handle big data workloads

Google releases doodle to commemorate Freedom Day in South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Olympics-S.Korean athletes to start receiving COVID-19 vaccine this week - Yonhap

South Korean athletes travelling to Tokyo for the Olympics Games later this year will receive COVID-19 vaccines starting this week, Yonhap news agency reported. Around 100 athletes and coaches will get their first shots on Thursday, while a...

COVID-19: Maharashtra immunisation count crosses 1.53 crore

With over 3.88 lakh more people receiving the COVID-19 jabs in Maharashtra, the overall immunisation count in the state has crossed 1.53 crore, a health official said on Wednesday.At least 3,88,247 eligible people were inoculated on Tuesday...

2 arrested in west Delhi for black-marketing of oxygen cylinders

Two persons were arrested from west Delhis Punjabi Bagh for alleged black-marketing of oxygen cylinders, police said on Wednesday, amid heightened demand for the live-saving gas due to surging coronavirus cases in the city. The accused have...

After years on the run, 7 Italian leftist militants arrested in France

Seven Italians, on the run since their conviction in Italy on terrorism charges linked to far-left militant groups, have been arrested in France, the French presidency said on Wednesday.A search was under way for three other Italians, the p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021