Domestic traders body CAIT on Thursday urged the Delhi government to extend the lockdown till May 15 on account of increasing COVID-19 cases.

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said the current situation of COVID-19 in Delhi is not good.

''We have demanded to extend the lockdown in Delhi till May 15. The current lockdown ends on May 3,'' it said in a statement.

It added that this step should be taken to improve the situation in Delhi in order to put a curb on increase of corona cases.

* * * Trust AMC's maiden fund crosses Rs 1,000-cr AUM in 4 months Mumbai: Within four months of its launch, the maiden fund from Trust Mutual Fund has crossed the Rs 1,000-crore mark, the youngest fund house said on Thursday.

The fund house launched its first new fund, a banking and PSU debt fund in the third week of January this year.

As of April 28, the AUM of the fund house stood at Rs 1,036 crore from over 750 investors spread across 40 cities.

* * * Kirloskar Pneumatic falls 27 pc Pune: Kirloskar Pneumatic Company on Thursday reported a 27 per cent drop in net income to Rs 13.3 crore for the March 2021 quarter on a 18.4 per cent decline in revenue to Rs 182.3 crore.

For the full year, its income stood at Rs 823 crore, down 1 per cent as against Rs 829 crore in 2019-20, while profit after tax rose to Rs 63.8 crore from Rs 53.5 crore, up 19 per cent.

The Pune-based company said all its three product lines (air compressors, refrigeration and gas compression businesses) had significant order inflow during the year, while the transmission business did poorly on account of low orders from the Railways.

