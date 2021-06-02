Left Menu

COVID battle: TVS Srichakra, TVS SCS contribute Rs 6 cr to TN

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 02-06-2021 16:07 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 16:03 IST
TVS Motor Company Image Credit: ANI
TVS Srichakra, TVS Supply Chain Solutions, and TVS Mobility on Wednesday said they have jointly contributed about Rs six crore worth of medical equipment and facilities to produce oxygen to fight against COVID-19.

In a statement, the three companies said they would provide 400 oxygen concentrators, two oxygen-producing facilities at the Rajaji Government Hospital, Madurai, and at the Government Medical College, Tirunelveli.

TVS Supply Chain Solutions MD R Dinesh, who called on Chief Minister M K Stalin, handed over Rs 2 crore to the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund.

The three firms were currently working to support the key stakeholders - employees and society - in the wake of the pandemic.

Some of the initiatives taken by the companies include -- setting up a control room and help desk to be in constant touch with the company employees to assist them if they have contracted the contagion.

''In the event of a death of an employee due to COVID- 19, the organization has decided to extend a job offer on compassionate grounds to one eligible dependent family member,'' the statement said.

The companies were working with the hospitals and the Health Department to vaccinate over 12,000 of the employees and direct associates across Tamil Nadu, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

