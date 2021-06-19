Glenfiddich Celebrates the Relentless Spirit of Ingenious Minds and Risk Takers through 'Fathers of Innovation'

Continues to applaud the spirit of innovation through its digital campaign NCR, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) Glenfiddich, the world’s most awarded single malt whisky celebrates the life and experiments of ingenious minds and innovative thinkers by virtue of its #FathersofInnovation campaign. Glenfiddich continues to re-define fatherhood by acknowledging innovators who blazed their own trail by giving birth to path-breaking ideas. #FathersofInnovation manifests the true spirit of innovation in consonance with the World’s Most Awarded Single Malt which in itself is a reflection of integrity, passion and pioneering spirit passed down through five generations. With its second year in the running, Glenfiddich continues to celebrate the lives of men who have fathered significant contributions and fostered transformation in their respective field of study, right from robotics and artificial intelligence to space exploration and design innovation. The campaign focuses on the experiments and learnings of risk takers, innovators, disruptors and trailblazers who stared fear in eye, defied norms and continued to change the world to this day. As an imperative part of the campaign, Glenfiddich India Brand Ambassador will be hosting a live interaction with Aakrit Vaish and Swapan Rajdev, award winning innovators and founding fathers of one of the world’s largest conversational AI platform, Haptik. The session will witness their life story capturing the spirit of innovation in accordance to the world of Glenfiddich. Commenting on the campaign, Angad Singh Gandhi, Glenfiddich India Brand Ambassador said, “The #FathersofInnovation campaign is a reverence to some of the brightest minds we have in the world. In its second year running, we celebrate the indomitable spirit behind the invention of pioneering technologies and innovations. An essence that stands true to Glenfiddich’s philosophy of being relentless, ingenious and irrepressible.” About Glenfiddich, India Glenfiddich is a single malt whisky owned and produced by William Grant & Sons Distillers Limited, an independent family-owned distiller founded by William Grant in 1886 and still controlled by the fifth generation of the family. Glenfiddich has gained a reputation for supporting the creative arts in India with various initiatives including the annual Artists in Residence programme and World’s Most Experimental Bartender Competition. About William Grant & Sons William Grant & Sons, Ltd. is an independent family-owned distiller headquartered in the United Kingdom and founded by William Grant in 1887. Today, the luxury spirits company is run by the fifth generation of his family and distils some of the world’s leading brands of Scotch whisky, including the world’s favourite single malt Glenfiddich®, The Balvenie® range of handcrafted single malts and the world’s third largest blended Scotch Grant’s® as well as other iconic spirits brands such as Hendrick’s® Gin, Sailor Jerry®, Milagro® Tequila and, most recently, Tullamore D.E.W Irish Whiskey. Click on www.williamgrant.com for more information on the company and its brands. Image: Glenfiddich #FathersofInnovation PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)