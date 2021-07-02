Unacademy elevates Vivek Sinha as Chief Operating Officer

Edtech platform Unacademy on Friday said it has elevated Vivek Sinha to the position of Chief Operating Officer of Unacademy platform.

In his new role, Sinha will lead the business verticals of Test Preparation (India Business), K-12, and Careers, a statement said.

As COO, he will additionally be responsible for central capability functions such as Inside Sales, Business Development, Business Operations, Content and Academics, and User Growth, it added.

Sinha joined Unacademy in September 2020 as the Senior Vice President of the Test Preparation Business, the statement said.

Unacademy was founded by Gaurav Munjal, Hemesh Singh, and Roman Saini in 2015. Headquartered in Bengaluru, Unacademy has a network of over 50,000 registered educators and over 49 million learners. Unacademy Group consists of Unacademy, PrepLadder, Mastree, CodeChef, Graphy, and Relevel.

The company is backed by investors such as Tiger Global, Dragoneer Investment Group, SoftBank VF 2, Facebook, General Atlantic, and Sequoia India.

