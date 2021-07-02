Business briefs 3

E-sports company Mobile Premier League (MPL) on Friday announced the official launch of the MPL app in the US.

The app is now available on the Apple app store and on Android for gamers in the US to download, a statement said.

''It is a historic moment for MPL as we launch in USA and continue to grow our presence around the world. With our proven success in India and Indonesia, combined with the soaring popularity of casual real-money skill gaming in the US, we look forward to providing millions of players in the USA with a safe, fair and incredible gaming experience,” MPL co-founder and CEO Sai Srinivas said.

MPL will provide gamers in the US the opportunity to compete in a variety of formats, including head-to-head matches or in tournament play, with the option to participate in free competitions or for low minimums ranging from 60 cents to USD 6, the statement said. The first slate of games includes Baseball Star, Block Puzzle, Bowling, 21 Puzzle, among others, it added. MPL's headquarters in the US will be in New York.

MPL is backed by investors such as Sequoia Capital, Moore Strategic Ventures, SIG, Pegasus Tech Ventures, Founders Circle, Telstra, Composite Capital, MDI, Go-Ventures, RTP Global, Base Partners, among others. The company has raised USD 225.5 million in funding till date, and is valued at USD 945 million.

* * * Hindustan Zinc awarded 'Most Sustainable Company In Mining Industry' by World Finance New Delhi, Jul 2 (PTI) Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL) on Friday said that it has been awarded the 'Most Sustainable Company In Mining Industry' by World Finance.

The company has been recognised for its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) disclosure, its ambitious sustainability goals 2025, analysis of the environmental impact and responsible approach towards its business, and many efforts towards greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction and biodiversity conservation among others.

''We are proud to be recognised as the 'Most Sustainable Company in Mining Industry 2021' across the world and are committed to continue to lead in reducing CO2 emissions, water conservation, and biodiversity management,'' Hindustan Zinc CEO Arun Misra said in a statement.

