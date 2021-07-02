Left Menu

Fire breaks out at Rajya Sabha MP’s house, doused

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2021 23:09 IST | Created: 02-07-2021 23:04 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

A minor fire broke out at Rajya Sabha MP Rakesh Sinha's residence on Shahjahan Road here on Friday, police said.

No injuries were reported in the incident, they said.

According to fire department, a call was received around 8 pm and four fire tenders were pressed into service and the blaze was doused.

Three CATS ambulances were also rushed to the spot, a senior official said, adding the cause of fire was a short circuit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

