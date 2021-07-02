Fire breaks out at Rajya Sabha MP’s house, doused

A minor fire broke out at Rajya Sabha MP Rakesh Sinha's residence on Shahjahan Road here on Friday, police said.

No injuries were reported in the incident, they said.

According to fire department, a call was received around 8 pm and four fire tenders were pressed into service and the blaze was doused.

Three CATS ambulances were also rushed to the spot, a senior official said, adding the cause of fire was a short circuit.

