Flipkart Wholesale digital B2B platform expands to seven cities in Bihar

Flipkart's digital B2B platform, Flipkart Wholesale, has expanded its operations across seven cities in Bihar - Patna, Purnea, Katihar, Munger, Madhubani, Bhagalpur and Muzaffarpur - with more cities to be added in the coming months.

The expansion offers local fashion retailers a safe and seamless platform to buy apparel and footwear with doorstep delivery. It will also give a big boost to local MSME fashion suppliers and artisans via pan-India supply chain integration and help keep their businesses operational by offering a lively marketplace for them to sell their products.

Fashion retailers in these cities can come on board the Flipkart Wholesale app and enjoy 10% extra guaranteed savings on the first transaction on Flipkart Wholesale and additional benefits on bulk purchases as well.

Bihar is an important state for us, and we are excited about growing our footprint here. At Flipkart Wholesale, our key goal is enabling the digital transformation of kiranas and MSMEs using locally developed technology and strong supply-chain capabilities. We are confident that this technology-driven platform in Bihar will help local businesses create new livelihood opportunities, boost the local economy, and build a more resilient retail ecosystem Adarsh Menon, Senior Vice President and Head - Flipkart Wholesale

Since its launch with the fashion category in September 2020, Flipkart Wholesale digital platform has expanded to over 3,000 pin codes and enabled over 7 lakh listings for footwear, accessories and clothing for retailers, creating new livelihood opportunities.