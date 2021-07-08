Left Menu

Seeking summer breeze and natural getaway, Saudis flock to Ukraine

Kuzyk said an unexpected influx of Saudi tourists highlighted areas demanding changes to serve clients’ needs like ordering halal food, translating menus into Arabic and extending restaurant’s working hours. Kensara and Alzamzmi came to Lviv after having visited Kyiv and the country’s biggest mountain resort in the Carpathians.

Reuters | Updated: 08-07-2021 13:48 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 13:31 IST
Seeking summer breeze and natural getaway, Saudis flock to Ukraine
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • United States

Nabeel Kensara and Nasal Alzamzmi, a couple from Saudi Arabia, used to go for holidays to Switzerland twice a year, but coronavirus travel restrictions across Europe have forced them to discover new destinations.

Ukraine, which only requires a coronavirus PCR or expresses test upon entry, is one of just a few visa-free countries for Saudi tourists. Ukraine stopped all regular flights last March to prevent the spread of COVID-19 but in June resumed domestic air traffic and flights to foreign destinations.

Besides traditional city sightseeing, the country offers a variety of close-to-nature getaways - from the picturesque Carpathian mountains in the west to the bustling Black Sea coastline in the south. In June, Saudi national carrier Flynas launched a daily direct flight between Riyadh and Kyiv, bringing hundreds of holidaymakers seeking escape from the extreme heat. Flynas also offers a connection to the largest western Ukrainian city of Lviv.

Out of 100 rooms in Lviv-based Bank Hotel, 60 are booked by Saudis, some coming for honeymoon, hotel manager Taras Kuzyk said. Kuzyk said an unexpected influx of Saudi tourists highlighted areas demanding changes to serve clients' needs like ordering halal food, translating menus into Arabic, and extending restaurant's working hours.

Kendra and Alzamzmi came to Lviv after having visited Kyiv and the country's biggest mountain resort in the Carpathians. "It's like other countries, it's like Switzerland. It needs a little bit to keep up. But people here are friendly, prices here are good. And the environment and everything else is good," Kensara told Reuters.

Ukraine's state tourism agency called Gulf Arab states a promising area for the cash-hungry tourism industry hit by a coronavirus. In June, it brought representatives of Saudi travel agencies on a guided tour across the country, introducing them to the main tourist attractions, local culture, and cuisine.

"Saudis like to discover new places. We've been impressed by so many things in the country – nature, the weather," tour manager Mohamed Almasoud said. "We like the food. The food is like the Mediterranean, more like Turkish food."

According to Anton Taranenko from the Visit Ukraine tourist association, 3,500 Saudis are expected to visit Ukraine daily comparing to 4,000 tourists in total during the entire 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR activities: Mandaviya

All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR acti...

 India
2
Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

 India
3
Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in Aug; COVID Delta variant could ruin summer, French government warns and more

Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021