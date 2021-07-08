Left Menu

Australia's Myer open to talks after top shareholder demands board revamp

Myer Holdings said on Thursday it was open to negotiate board representation with top shareholder Premier Investments after the investor demanded the resignation of the Australian retailer's entire board, sparing the chief executive. Myer's response comes after Solomon Lew, Premier's billionaire chairman, raised his stake to 15.77% in the retailer and called for a board overhaul, saying the current board did not have the skills required to turnaround the company's performance.

Reuters | Updated: 08-07-2021 14:11 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 14:11 IST
Australia's Myer open to talks after top shareholder demands board revamp

Myer Holdings said on Thursday it was open to negotiate board representation with top shareholder Premier Investments after the investor demanded the resignation of the Australian retailer's entire board, sparing the chief executive.

Myer's response comes after Solomon Lew, Premier's billionaire chairman, raised his stake to 15.77% in the retailer and called for a board overhaul, saying the current board did not have the skills required to turnaround the company's performance. Premier has been critical of Myer's management and its strategy to shore up profitability and value to shareholders through the years, as the retailer tried to keep pace with online peers even before the COVID-19 pandemic dented its earnings.

"We remain of the view that constructive discussions are in the best interests of all shareholders ... our invitation to sit down with Premier Investments stands," Myer's spokesperson said on Thursday. Earlier in the day, Premier said it had nothing to gain from spending time with members of the current Myer board, and the "only thing" it would accept was the resignation of Myer's three remaining non-executive directors.

Myer's board currently has four members - acting chairman JoAnne Stephenson, non-executive directors, and Chief Executive John King. Earlier this week, Premier had called for the entire Myer board to resign immediately.

Myer's bottomline has been strained by store closures amid the pandemic, with the 120-year-old firm reporting a 13% drop in first-half sales in March. The company also had to contend with sluggish consumer spending in Australia, weighed by slow wage growth, as well as growing competition from internet giants such as Amazon that have undercut business by selling more products for less.

Myer's inability to secure the support of its largest shareholders had cost the then chairman Garry Hounsell his reappointment last year, with retail veteran Lew's company demanding a board overhaul.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR activities: Mandaviya

All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR acti...

 India
2
Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

 India
3
Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in Aug; COVID Delta variant could ruin summer, French government warns and more

Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021