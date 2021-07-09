Left Menu

Silver futures drop on subdued demand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2021 15:38 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 15:20 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Silver futures on Friday dropped Rs 134 to Rs 68,828 per kg, as participants reduced their bets on low demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for the September delivery tumbled by Rs 134, or 0.19 per cent, to Rs 68,828 per kg in a business turnover of 11,943 lots.

However, silver traded up by 0.13 per cent at USD 26.02 per ounce in New York.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

