Left Menu

Clean Science IPO subscribed 93.41 times on final day of subscription

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2021 20:01 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 20:01 IST
Clean Science IPO subscribed 93.41 times on final day of subscription
  • Country:
  • India

Speciality chemical manufacturer Clean Science and Technology's initial public offer was subscribed 93.41 times on the final day of subscription on Friday.

The three-day IPO received bids for 1,14,92,30,160 shares against 1,23,02,672 shares on offer, according to data available with the BSE on Friday.

The category meant for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 156.37 times, non-institutional investors 206.43 times, and Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) nine times.

The Rs 1,546.62-crore initial public offering (IPO) was entirely an offer for sale (OFS) by existing promoters and other shareholders.

Clean Science and Technology on Tuesday raised Rs 464 crore from anchor investors.

The company manufactures functionally critical specialty chemicals such as performance chemicals, pharmaceutical intermediates, and FMCG chemicals.

The Pune-based company's customers include manufacturers and distributors in India as well as other international markets, including China, Europe, the US, Taiwan, Korea, and Japan.

The offer was managed by Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited, Axis Capital Limited, and JM Financial Limited.

The equity shares of the company will be listed on NSE and BSE. PTI SUM SHW SHW

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Saudi Arabia's Alfanar completes 100 pc acquisition of wind turbine OEM Senvion India

Saudi Arabia's Alfanar completes 100 pc acquisition of wind turbine OEM Senv...

 India
2
NIIT, Axis Bank partner to launch digital banking academy

NIIT, Axis Bank partner to launch digital banking academy

 India
3
Yes, you can still get COVID after being vaccinated, but you’re unlikely to get as sick

Yes, you can still get COVID after being vaccinated, but you’re unlikely to ...

 Australia
4
South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021