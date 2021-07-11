Left Menu

12 killed as bus carrying migrants overturns in east Turkey

PTI | Istanbul | Updated: 11-07-2021 14:08 IST | Created: 11-07-2021 14:05 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Turkey

A minibus carrying migrants overturned and caught fire in eastern Turkey, killing 12 people and injuring 20 others, the state-run Anadolu news agency reported Sunday.

The vehicle tumbled into a ditch while travelling overnight near Yumakli in Van province, which borders Iran.

Television broadcasts showed groaning survivors being treated by the roadside as emergency workers sifted through the burnt-out wreckage.

Migrants, mostly from Iran, Afghanistan and Pakistan, regularly cross the Iranian border into Turkey on foot before being ferried west to cities such as Istanbul and Ankara.

The planned US withdrawal from Afghanistan has given added impetus to young men trying the mountainous route, according to Metin Corabatir, president of the Ankara-based Centre for Asylum and Migration Studies.

In June 2020, more than 60 migrants drowned in Lake Van when their boat sank.

