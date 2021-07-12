Left Menu

Philippine vaccine hesitancy drops as safety concerns ebb, poll shows

But according to government data, of the first 6.2 million COVID-19 vaccine recipients, only 0.6% reported an adverse reaction and only 65 infections were reported among recipients of two doses, with no deaths. With more than 1.47 million infections and over 5,200 deaths, the Philippines has one of the highest coronavirus caseloads in Asia.

Reuters | Manila | Updated: 12-07-2021 14:17 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 14:03 IST
Philippine vaccine hesitancy drops as safety concerns ebb, poll shows
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Philippines

The number of Filipinos willing to get inoculated against the coronavirus rose to 43% in June from just 16% in February, an opinion poll showed on Monday, as concerns over the safety of vaccines eased. The Pulse Asia survey of 2,400 respondents took place from June 7 to 16, more than three months after the Philippines began its vaccination drive on March 1.

So far, nearly 9.7 million people have been given at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 3.5 million have been fully vaccinated, about 3.2 % of the 110 population. "We are glad as vaccines are really the solution," presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said in a regular news conference, commenting on the poll.

Vaccination is the only way for livelihoods to return, he added. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte last month urged people to get inoculated and even threatened arrest of vaccine decliners or forcible injection of a drug used on pigs after data indicated reluctance to be vaccinated or difficulties in making appointments.

The Philippines has in recent years had difficulty in combating mistrust in government-issued vaccines over concern about a dengue vaccine. But according to government data, of the first 6.2 million COVID-19 vaccine recipients, only 0.6% reported an adverse reaction, and only 65 infections were reported among recipients of two doses, with no deaths.

With more than 1.47 million infections and over 5,200 deaths, the Philippines has one of the highest coronavirus caseloads in Asia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; Australia reports first 2021 local COVID-19 death and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; A...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart ris...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Billionaire Branson set to fly to space aboard Virgin Galactic rocket plane and more

Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space touris...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Unvaccinated Belgian woman contracted two COVID variants simultaneously; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Unvaccinated Belgian woman contracted two COVID variant...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021