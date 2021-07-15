Left Menu

Shares in Picasso painting go up for grabs at $6,000 in blockchain sale

Connoisseurs of Pablo Picasso will soon be able to own a share in one of his paintings for less than $6,000 - though that won't actually buy them the right to see the work, which will be stored under lock and key in Switzerland. "Fillette au béret" is being sold - or "tokenised" - via the blockchain in what Sygnum, the digital asset-focused Swiss bank organising the sale, says is a world first.

Reuters | Updated: 15-07-2021 12:33 IST | Created: 15-07-2021 12:30 IST
"Fillette au béret" is being sold - or "tokenized" - via the blockchain in what Sygnum, the digital asset-focused Swiss bank organizing the sale, says is a world first. "This marks the first time the ownership rights in a Picasso, or any artwork, are being broadcast onto the public blockchain by a regulated bank," it and co-organizer Artemundi, an art investment company, said.

Subscriptions for the 4 million Swiss francs ($3.68 million) sale are expected to open at the end of July, with tradable shares in the painting available for 5,000 Swiss francs and above. The 1964 work depicting a beret-capped child in bright colors on canvas was last sold for 21.4 million Swedish kronor ($2.48 million) by auction house Uppsala Auktionskammare in 2016.

It is not the first painting by the notoriously iconoclastic Picasso to rub shoulders with the blockchain. Driven by a surge this year in the market for non-fungible tokens (NFTs), often focused on digital-only artworks and other virtual items, Sotheby's flagged an NFT-linked sale of Picasso's "Le Peinture et son modèle" in June.

The painting sold for 2.25 million pounds ($3.12 million), though plans for the joint sale of an NFT - a one-of-a-kind token that exists on a blockchain - that would link ownership to a digital version were scrapped, the auction house said. Also in June, the NFT art market Unique. One opened an auction for an NFT tied to a Picasso print, Fumeur V, which in April had sold at Christie's for 15,000 pounds. The print - one of 50 of the same work - was first displayed at a gallery in Denver before being burned to create the NFT "The Burned Picasso".

However, in the "Fillette au béret" sale, the tokens are fungible - or exchangeable - and no Picasso will be burned. But no physical artwork will change hands either, as the painting while being available for loan to museums and exhibitions, will be stored in a high-security facility, the organizers said.

($1 = 8.6412 Swedish crowns) ($1 = 1.0877 Swiss francs) ($1 = 0.7214 pounds)

