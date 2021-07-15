Left Menu

Crypto exchange Binance not authorised, Italian regulators say

Reuters | London | Updated: 15-07-2021 15:43 IST | Created: 15-07-2021 15:33 IST
Italy's market watchdog said on Thursday that major cryptocurrency exchange Binance was not authorised to carry out activities in the country, the latest in a string of global regulatory moves against the platform.

Companies of the Binance Group are not authorised to provide investment services and activities in Italy, despite sections of its website offering information in Italian, Consob https://www.consob.it/documents/46180/46181/pr_20210715.pdf/7f78ad2d-a146-4b17-abe8-92efac07f49esaid in a statement.

Britain's financial watchdog last month barred the company, one of the world's biggest exchanges, from carrying out regulated activities in the country. Regulators in Thailand, Japan, Germany and the United States have also targeted the platform recently.

