U.S. President Joe Biden, Russia's Vladimir Putin, China's Xi Jinping, and other world leaders meet virtually on Friday for the Asia-Pacific trade group APEC, seeking collective actions to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic impacts.

* England's coronavirus crisis could return again surprisingly quickly and the country is not yet out of the woods, chief medical officer Chris Whitty said ahead of the lifting of legal restrictions. * Hungary will offer the option of taking a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine from Aug. 1 and will make coronavirus vaccines mandatory for all healthcare workers, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told state radio.

ASIA-PACIFIC * The Indian government has ordered 660 million vaccine doses for August-December, its largest procurement, local news reports said, as state authorities and health experts warned that shortages could leave millions vulnerable if coronavirus infections surge again.

* The Philippines has recorded the country's first locally acquired cases of the more infectious Delta variant, prompting authorities to reimpose stricter coronavirus measures in some areas as health experts sought bans on social gatherings. * Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and state premiers were under increasing public pressure on Friday to get on top of a fast-growing Delta variant COVID-19 outbreak. Meanwhile, Australian tennis player Alex de Minaur tested positive for COVID-19 prior to his departure for the Tokyo Olympics.

AMERICAS * U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday the United States is reviewing when it can lift restrictions that ban most non-U.S. citizens from traveling to the United States from much of Europe after German Chancellor Angela Merkel raised the issue.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Eleven African heads of state called for $100 billion in hardship funding to help dig their economies out of the hole caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * The World Health Organization's chief scientist has advised individuals against mixing and matching vaccines from different manufacturers, saying such decisions should be left to public health authorities.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Global shares held steady while U.S. Treasury yields hovered near multi-month lows on Friday, with markets looking to U.S. consumer data as the next test of the Federal Reserve's dovish rates outlook.

* Thailand's monetary policy has to be accommodative to enable fiscal policy to work fully to help the economy, the finance minister said, as the country deals with its worst coronavirus outbreak so far.

